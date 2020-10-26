 

CuriosityStream to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a global factual entertainment company, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (800) 585-8367 or internationally at (416) 621-4642, with passcode 9085595.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and available on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream programming is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, T- Mobile, Frndly TV, Vidgo, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, MultiChoice, StarHub TV, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko, Gazprom and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.



