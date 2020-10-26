Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on Pimavanserin in Neurodegenerative Diseases at the 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that scientific presentations highlighting new analyses of pimavanserin clinical study data in dementia-related psychosis and neurodegenerative diseases will be shared at the 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD), being held virtually November 4-7, 2020.

Scientific presentations include those investigating pimavanserin treatment and its impact on cognition and motor function in patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms related to neurodegenerative diseases, including dementia-related psychosis. Other presentations include a comprehensive literature review of current use of antipsychotic treatment for dementia-related psychosis, an analysis of mortality risk and need for long-term care for patients with dementia-related psychosis versus patients with dementia only, and assessments of efficacy and safety of pimavanserin in dementia-related psychosis.