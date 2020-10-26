 

Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on Pimavanserin in Neurodegenerative Diseases at the 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 14:00   

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that scientific presentations highlighting new analyses of pimavanserin clinical study data in dementia-related psychosis and neurodegenerative diseases will be shared at the 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD), being held virtually November 4-7, 2020.

Scientific presentations include those investigating pimavanserin treatment and its impact on cognition and motor function in patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms related to neurodegenerative diseases, including dementia-related psychosis. Other presentations include a comprehensive literature review of current use of antipsychotic treatment for dementia-related psychosis, an analysis of mortality risk and need for long-term care for patients with dementia-related psychosis versus patients with dementia only, and assessments of efficacy and safety of pimavanserin in dementia-related psychosis.

CTAD Accepted Scientific Presentations include:

Oral Presentations:

  • Oral Presentation (OC31): Impact of Pimavanserin on Cognitive Measures in Patients with Neurodegenerative Disease: Results from 4 Placebo-Controlled Clinical Studies on Friday, November 6, 10:45 – 11:00 a.m. ET. Presenting author: Clive Ballard, MBChB, University of Exeter Medical School, Exeter, United Kingdom.
  • Oral Presentation (OC17): Relationship Between Pimavanserin Exposure and Psychosis Relapse in Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis: Clinical Results and Modeling Analysis from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study on Thursday, November 5, 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. ET. Presenting author: Mona Darwish, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Poster Presentations:

  • Poster Presentation (P75): Impact of Pimavanserin Treatment on Motor Function in Patients with Neurodegenerative Disease: Results from 3 Clinical Studies. Presenting author: Daniel Weintraub, M.D., Departments of Psychiatry and Neurology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA.
  • Poster Presentation (P21): Frequency of Antipsychotic-Associated Adverse Events with Pimavanserin Treatment in Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis. Presenting author: George Demos, M.D., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Poster Presentation (P71): Comparative Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability, and Effectiveness of Antipsychotics in the Treatment of Dementia Related Psychosis (DRP): A Systematic Literature Review. Presenting author: Ismaeel Yunusa, An-L-lt-Iks, Inc.
  • Poster Presentation (P69): Mortality Risk and Use of Long-Term Custodial Care for Patients With Dementia and Psychosis Versus Patients With Dementia Only: A Longitudinal, Matched Cohort Analysis of Medicare Claims Data. Presenting author: Nazia Rashid, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

About Pimavanserin

