Astronics Test Systems Awarded Contract by Stadler Rail US to Support New Subway Cars for Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority

ATS will supply post-delivery maintenance support equipment for new generation metro cars delivered by Stadler to the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). The cars are scheduled to be delivered to MARTA revenue service starting in 2024. This program is expected to generate revenue to Astronics for four years beginning in the last quarter of 2020.

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems (ATS) has been awarded an approximately $30 million contract to develop and supply consolidated test systems to railway rolling stock manufacturer Stadler US Inc. Stadler US is a wholly owned subsidiary of Stadler Rail AG (SWX: SRAIL), an international designer and manufacturer of a comprehensive range of trains. Astronics will work collaboratively with Stadler and its major systems suppliers to design and deploy automatic testers and diagnostics that ensure passenger safety by verifying that critical railcar systems remain in a state of good repair.

“We are proud to partner with Stadler and MARTA to provide consolidated test solutions to another top municipality. This is an important win for the ATS transit team which continues to advance test system modernization and enhance safety by introducing the benefits of standard consolidated support solutions,” commented Peter J. Gundermann, Chairman, President and CEO. In addition to Atlanta, ATS had previously announced its test solutions were selected for the New York City subway system upgrade program.

He added, “The Atlanta program is a logical application of our skills and capabilities, leveraging our consolidated test experience for the benefit of rail car OEMs and transit authorities. We look forward to making the program successful for Stadler and MARTA.”

