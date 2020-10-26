 

iHeartMedia Announces a Series of Inspiring Events Featuring Performing Artists Khalid and H.E.R. to Culminate Month-Long “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio” on November 12

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT):

WHAT: iHeartMedia announced today the programming lineup for the “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio,” which will feature a number of events designed to shine a light on student excellence through an uplifting, high-energy celebration across multiple iHeartRadio platforms, showcasing HBCU pride, Black excellence and achievement. The special events will include an inspiring artist panel around female empowerment, entrepreneurship and beauty; a can’t-miss tailgate party with special celebrity guests and legendary HBCU Homecoming moments; a Homecoming virtual concert; HBCU-inspired iHeartRadio Playlists and a 24-hour iHeartRadio HBCU station with the anthems to celebrate homecoming and other special surprise moments that capture and pay homage to HBCUs and the spirit of the season.

WHO: iHeartRadio's Angela Yee, co-host of the hit morning show The Breakfast Club, and special guests will explore female entrepreneurship and the art of brand building as the modern-day self-CEO as part of the iHeartRadio Beautiful Possibilities presented by Ulta Beauty. During the discussion, the panel participants will share their personal stories of success and explore how they rise above challenges to define their careers. The panel aims to uplift, inspire and pave the way for the next generation of Black women leaders and will be followed by a performance by singer and songwriter H.E.R.

iHeartRadio’s DJ Envy, co-host of the hit morning show The Breakfast Club and Hampton University Alumni, will host the iHeartRadio HBCU Homecoming Party on the Yard, presented by McDonald’s, through its Black & Positively Golden Movement. The virtual event will include celebrity guest and McDonald’s owner/operator interviews, legendary HBCU Homecoming highlights, and several special surprise moments. The event will culminate with a performance from global superstar Khalid across all iHeartMedia Hip Hop and R&B stations.

WHEN: iHeartRadio Beautiful Possibilities presented by Ulta Beauty, featuring a performance by H.E.R., will kick off “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio,” via stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube from 3:00-4:00 PM on November 12. All other programs will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and broadcast across iHeartMedia’s Hip Hop and R&B radio stations from 5:00-6:30 PM ET/PT.

MORE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of HBCUs and their students and alumni will not be able to attend in-person homecoming celebrations to honor their institutions’ rich histories, cultural impact and notable alumni. To help fill that void, the “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio launched on October 19 and features podcast episodes and vignettes highlighting former HBCU students and alumni throughout the month. Participating talent includes singer and songwriter Bobby Valentino; singer and songwriter Brian McKnight; recording artist, songwriter, actor and activist Killer Mike; actress and personality La La Anthony; actor Lance Gross; singer, songwriter and actor Lionel Richie; producer, songwriter and DJ Metro Boomin; comedian, actor, on-air and television personality Steve Harvey; actor and entertainment reporter Terrence J; singer and songwriter Toni Braxton; recording artist Wale; film producer Will Packer; and iHeartRadio on-air personalities Bev Johnson, Bushman, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, Kendra G, Kyle Santillian, Mike Evans, Monica Barnes, Queen B and Zach Boog, most of whom are also HBCU alumni.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

iHeartMedia Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
iHeartMedia to Acquire Voxnest
22.10.20
PepsiCo’s Derek Lewis Joins iHeartMedia’s New “Building Black Biz Podcast” As First Guest
20.10.20
iHeartMedia, Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on November 9, 2020
12.10.20
iHeartMedia Partners with Horror Studio Blumhouse Television and Creator of Supernatural Podcast “Lore” Aaron Mahnke to Produce Immersive Halloween Podcast Series Starring Emmy Award-Winning Actor Keegan-Michael Key
07.10.20
iHeartMedia Launches “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio” to Recognize Notable Alumni and Students From Historically Black Colleges and Universities Nationwide
01.10.20
iHeartMedia Names Cheryl Mills to Its Board of Directors
28.09.20
iHeartMedia Launches “iHeartSports Network” Delivering Timely Sports Reports Across More Than 500 Broadcast Stations Nationwide