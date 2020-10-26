iHeartMedia Announces a Series of Inspiring Events Featuring Performing Artists Khalid and H.E.R. to Culminate Month-Long “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio” on November 12

WHO: iHeartRadio's Angela Yee, co-host of the hit morning show The Breakfast Club, and special guests will explore female entrepreneurship and the art of brand building as the modern-day self-CEO as part of the iHeartRadio Beautiful Possibilities presented by Ulta Beauty . During the discussion, the panel participants will share their personal stories of success and explore how they rise above challenges to define their careers. The panel aims to uplift, inspire and pave the way for the next generation of Black women leaders and will be followed by a performance by singer and songwriter H.E.R .

WHAT: iHeartMedia announced today the programming lineup for the “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio,” which will feature a number of events designed to shine a light on student excellence through an uplifting, high-energy celebration across multiple iHeartRadio platforms, showcasing HBCU pride, Black excellence and achievement. The special events will include an inspiring artist panel around female empowerment, entrepreneurship and beauty; a can’t-miss tailgate party with special celebrity guests and legendary HBCU Homecoming moments; a Homecoming virtual concert; HBCU-inspired iHeartRadio Playlists and a 24-hour iHeartRadio HBCU station with the anthems to celebrate homecoming and other special surprise moments that capture and pay homage to HBCUs and the spirit of the season.

iHeartRadio’s DJ Envy, co-host of the hit morning show The Breakfast Club and Hampton University Alumni, will host the iHeartRadio HBCU Homecoming Party on the Yard, presented by McDonald’s, through its Black & Positively Golden Movement. The virtual event will include celebrity guest and McDonald’s owner/operator interviews, legendary HBCU Homecoming highlights, and several special surprise moments. The event will culminate with a performance from global superstar Khalid across all iHeartMedia Hip Hop and R&B stations.

WHEN: iHeartRadio Beautiful Possibilities presented by Ulta Beauty, featuring a performance by H.E.R., will kick off “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio,” via stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube from 3:00-4:00 PM on November 12. All other programs will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and broadcast across iHeartMedia’s Hip Hop and R&B radio stations from 5:00-6:30 PM ET/PT.

MORE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of HBCUs and their students and alumni will not be able to attend in-person homecoming celebrations to honor their institutions’ rich histories, cultural impact and notable alumni. To help fill that void, the “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio launched on October 19 and features podcast episodes and vignettes highlighting former HBCU students and alumni throughout the month. Participating talent includes singer and songwriter Bobby Valentino; singer and songwriter Brian McKnight; recording artist, songwriter, actor and activist Killer Mike; actress and personality La La Anthony; actor Lance Gross; singer, songwriter and actor Lionel Richie; producer, songwriter and DJ Metro Boomin; comedian, actor, on-air and television personality Steve Harvey; actor and entertainment reporter Terrence J; singer and songwriter Toni Braxton; recording artist Wale; film producer Will Packer; and iHeartRadio on-air personalities Bev Johnson, Bushman, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, Kendra G, Kyle Santillian, Mike Evans, Monica Barnes, Queen B and Zach Boog, most of whom are also HBCU alumni.

