 

First Republic Founders IndexSM Outperformed the S&P 500 by 46% in Its First Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

First Republic Investment Management, a subsidiary of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), today announced the First Republic Founders IndexSM (Bloomberg:FRCFDR) outperformed the S&P 500 by 46% during its first year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005338/en/

(Source: Bloomberg)

(Source: Bloomberg)

The First Republic Founders IndexSM is an equity benchmark of publicly traded companies, in which the founder or founders are actively involved and remain a key influence in their strategies.(1) The First Republic Founders IndexSM was up 29.7% since its inception on October 7, 2019 through the 12.75 months ending October 23, 2020, compared to an increase of 20.3% for the S&P 500, and 11.5% for the Russell 1000 Equal Weight (“EW”) over the same period.

“The first-year performance of the First Republic Founders IndexSMfurther supports our investment thesis that founders’ leadership, drive, clarity of vision, and strong focus on clients and culture are key strategic advantages in generating superior performance,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management.

Currently encompassing more than 400 U.S. equities, the First Republic Founders IndexSM is designed to uniquely track and capture founder-led and -influenced success through applying a quantitative, rules-based, equal-weighted approach, agnostic of sector. These companies generally display certain consistent characteristics, including the ability to move quickly and innovate, commitment to client satisfaction, focus on culture, and long-term view of the business.

The Index commenced on October 7, 2019. Past performance should not be considered indicative of future performance.

First Republic Private Wealth Management, which includes First Republic Investment Management along with brokerage and trust services, had $168.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management, click here.

This announcement is not an offering, solicitation or recommendation for any security nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services. Investing in securities involves the risk of loss. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index without fees or expenses.

Investment, insurance and advisory products and services, and foreign exchange transactions, are not FDIC insured or insured by any federal government agency, not a deposit, not bank guaranteed and may lose value.

Seite 1 von 2
First Republic Bank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
First Republic Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
05.10.20
First Republic Bank Declares Dividends on Series J and K Perpetual Preferred Stock
29.09.20
First Republic Bank Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Date