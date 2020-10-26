First Republic Founders IndexSM Outperformed the S&P 500 by 46% in Its First Year

First Republic Investment Management, a subsidiary of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), today announced the First Republic Founders Index SM (Bloomberg:FRCFDR) outperformed the S&P 500 by 46% during its first year.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The First Republic Founders IndexSM is an equity benchmark of publicly traded companies, in which the founder or founders are actively involved and remain a key influence in their strategies.(1) The First Republic Founders IndexSM was up 29.7% since its inception on October 7, 2019 through the 12.75 months ending October 23, 2020, compared to an increase of 20.3% for the S&P 500, and 11.5% for the Russell 1000 Equal Weight (“EW”) over the same period.

“The first-year performance of the First Republic Founders IndexSMfurther supports our investment thesis that founders’ leadership, drive, clarity of vision, and strong focus on clients and culture are key strategic advantages in generating superior performance,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management.

Currently encompassing more than 400 U.S. equities, the First Republic Founders IndexSM is designed to uniquely track and capture founder-led and -influenced success through applying a quantitative, rules-based, equal-weighted approach, agnostic of sector. These companies generally display certain consistent characteristics, including the ability to move quickly and innovate, commitment to client satisfaction, focus on culture, and long-term view of the business.

The Index commenced on October 7, 2019. Past performance should not be considered indicative of future performance.

First Republic Private Wealth Management, which includes First Republic Investment Management along with brokerage and trust services, had $168.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management, click here.

This announcement is not an offering, solicitation or recommendation for any security nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services. Investing in securities involves the risk of loss. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index without fees or expenses.

Investment, insurance and advisory products and services, and foreign exchange transactions, are not FDIC insured or insured by any federal government agency, not a deposit, not bank guaranteed and may lose value.