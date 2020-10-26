American Express Elects Charles Phillips to Board of Directors

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced that Charles Phillips has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2020.

“Charles has extensive leadership experience in the technology industry with an established track record of executing significant organizational and digital transformations to drive results,” said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Express. “In addition, Charles has deep expertise in financial markets and the regulatory environment, all of which will be highly valuable additions to our Board. I look forward to having Charles’ perspective on the Board as we execute against our key priorities and position the company for growth in the future.”

Mr. Phillips is currently Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Recognize, a technology investing and transformation company. Prior to Recognize, Mr. Phillips served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Infor, Inc., an enterprise software applications provider. Mr. Phillips helped build Infor into a leading cloud business software company, successfully acquiring and integrating multiple businesses and leveraging design thinking and artificial intelligence to modernize the company’s products, which led to the sale of the company earlier this year.