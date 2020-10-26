New Pediatric and Secondary Endpoint Data from Rivipansel Phase 3 RESET Trial Presented at The Annual Scientific Conference on Sickle Cell and Thalassemia (ASCAT) Meeting

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that new post hoc analyses of the Phase 3 RESET study evaluating the efficacy of rivipansel, its wholly-owned product candidate, in VOC show that pediatric patients treated with rivipansel within approximately 30 hours of the onset of acute crisis pain experienced statistically significant improvements in the primary efficacy endpoint of time to readiness for discharge (TTRFD) compared to placebo as well as in two key secondary endpoints, namely time-to-discharge (TTD) and time-to-discontinuation-of-IV opioids (TTDIVO). The analyses also show that subjects treated within 26.4 hours of the onset of acute crisis pain achieved statistically significant improvements in the same endpoints. An abstract highlighting these analyses was selected for a poster presentation at the ASCAT meeting, which starts today. In addition to the rivipansel presentation, the meeting organizers also accepted for oral presentation an abstract containing data on GlycoMimetics’ more selective and highly potent E-selectin antagonist, GMI-1687. The GMI-1687 abstract includes data from a preclinical model showing the drug candidate’s potential as a subcutaneously, self-administered treatment for VOC. The British Society of Haematology (BSH) and the European Hematology Association co-sponsored virtual ASCAT meeting that runs through October 31, 2020.

“The important data published today provide further support for the potential benefits of treatment with rivipansel early in the course of VOC, as observed in sickle cell patients in the RESET trial – both in the total patient population as well as in the pediatric subgroup. In addition to highlighting the importance of treating individuals early in the course of their acute painful crisis, these new findings confirm the critical role of E-selectin in acute vaso-occlusion and the opportunity to resolve that occlusion and pain with effective intervention,” said Helen Thackray, MD, FAAP, GlycoMimetics’ Chief Medical Officer.

“The favorable safety profile of rivipansel observed in the Phase 3 RESET trial, as evaluated in a population with pediatric, adolescent, and adult patients, is highly encouraging to us. We are engaging in discussions with the FDA to determine what, if any, next steps could be taken to carry this program forward in acute VOC, either in pediatrics or in the overall population. This treatment setting remains an area of unmet medical need, as there are no drugs approved nor currently in late-stage development for acute intervention,” she added.