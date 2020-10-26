Usio Announces Transaction Processing Volume for the Third Quarter of 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today pre-announced preliminary record third quarter 2020 revenue. Results were driven by record transactions and processing volume in the Company’s card and prepaid segments.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “I am pleased to report that the strength of our prepaid and card businesses drove all-time record revenues for the third quarter of 2020. The record performance in our card and prepaid businesses once again reflects the strength of our diverse payments channel strategy. Card and prepaid results were up both year-over-year as well as sequentially from the second quarter, demonstrating a strong rebound from COVID-induced overall market weakness. ACH performance in the third quarter also began to recover from the second quarter market decline, with sequential improvements of 7% and 27%, respectively, in volume and transactions. We believe that this sequential improvement will continue into the fourth quarter where ACH results are expected to once again be aided by strong PIN debit and RCC growth. With the strength of our prepaid and card businesses, we believe we will post all-time record revenues for the third quarter of 2020.”

Third Quarter 2020 Processing Results

Card Processing, Including PayFac

vQ3 19 vQ2 20 Credit Card Dollars Processed + 15% + 11% Credit Card Transactions Processed + 81% + 39%

Quarterly credit card transactions and dollars processed were the highest in the Company’s history.

Prepaid

vQ3 19 vQ2 20 Prepaid Card Load Volume +329% +192% Prepaid Card Transaction Volume +170% + 95%

ACH

vQ3 19 vQ2 20 Electronic Check Transaction Volume - 18% + 7% Returned Check Transactions Processed - 39% + 27%

Total Dollars processed in the third quarter of 2020 were $852 million.