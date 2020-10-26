 

Vital Farms Appoints Peter Pappas as Chief Sales Officer

Pappas Brings 30 Years of Experience Leading Sales for Consumer Food and Beverage Brands Including Califia Farms, MillerCoors, and PepsiCo

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Peter Pappas has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. Pappas brings 30 years of experience in building brands and driving growth for a range of emerging and multinational consumer food and beverage companies. In his role as Chief Sales Officer, Pappas will oversee sales of Vital Farms products across retail and food service. He will report to Vital Farms President and Chief Executive Officer Russell Diez-Canseco.

“Peter is a seasoned sales executive with a proven record in driving substantial growth for both longstanding consumer brands and early-stage businesses,” said Diez-Canseco. “He brings a deep understanding of our categories and channels and will play an instrumental role in advancing our growth strategy and mission to bring ethical food to the table.”

Pappas joins Vital Farms from Califia Farms, a leading plant-based food and beverage company, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and led the commercial development of the U.S., UK, and Australia business units including sales, marketing, insights and analytics, revenue management, sales operations, and strategy.  Prior to Califia, Pappas was Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations for the Western Division of Advantage Solutions, a sales and marketing consultancy, where he worked with grocery retailers and food manufacturers to build successful omnichannel sales strategies, brand development solutions, pricing, and new product launch plans. Before Advantage Solutions, Pappas held leadership positions for several prominent consumer brands including Dean Foods, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer, MillerCoors Brewing Company, where he was Vice President of National Sales and Customer Development, and PepsiCo, where he worked for seventeen years in multiple sales roles including Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Convenience Retail Division.

