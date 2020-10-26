 

CohBar Antifibrotic Peptide in Combination with Nintedanib Shows Enhanced Effects in an Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Model

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Company to host a Key Opinion Leader webinar on the current treatment landscape in IPF, the unmet need, and positive findings from preclinical studies of CohBar’s CB5138 Analogs on Friday, November 6 at 2:00pm ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced new preclinical data demonstrating that combination of a CB5138 Analog with nintedanib, the leading standard of care for treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), produced enhanced effects compared to nintedanib alone in mice. The new data from the therapeutic mouse model of IPF showed that treatment with the combination of CB5138-2 and nintedanib produced greater reductions in fibrosis, inflammation, pro-inflammatory cytokine levels, and collagen deposition.

“The new data provide clear evidence that the unique mechanism of action of CohBar’s antifibrotic peptides has the potential to be combined effectively with an existing treatment to achieve even greater effects,” said Kenneth C. Cundy, PhD, CohBar’s Chief Scientific Officer. “We previously demonstrated the efficacy of CB5138 Analog peptides administered alone in both the prevention and treatment of fibrosis in preclinical models of IPF, and we now have compelling data further supporting their clinical potential. We plan to present the data in an upcoming KOL meeting as we continue to move the program towards final selection of a clinical candidate.”

In the mouse study, fibrosis was induced by intratracheal administration of bleomycin and treatment with vehicle (placebo), CB5138-2, nintedanib, or the combination of the two drugs was initiated seven days later, after fibrosis was established. After 14 days of treatment, the resulting effects on lung fibrosis, inflammation, collagen deposition and secretion of proinflammatory cytokines into lung fluid were measured. Compared to nintedanib alone, the combination of CB5138-2 and nintedanib produced greater reductions in Ashcroft lung fibrosis score, inflammation, collagen secretion and deposition, and secretion of key pro-inflammatory cytokines.

