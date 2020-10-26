 

FAT BRANDS OPENS LATEST GHOST KITCHEN IN DALLAS

Global Franchising Company Continues Growth in Texas with Partner Croft Ventures, Bringing Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and Hurricane Grill & Wings to Diners in Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and five other restaurant concepts, today announced the opening of a ghost kitchen, a delivery and takeout only outlet, in Dallas, TX.

“Ghost kitchens provide us with the opportunity to introduce multiple restaurant concepts with new audiences at a much faster rate than if we opened individual restaurants for each, allowing us to efficiently develop brand loyalty for continued expansion in various formats,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “We have significant growth plans in Texas for our portfolio brands and are eager to open several other ghost kitchens in the state in the coming weeks with partner Croft Ventures.”

The new ghost kitchen will operate through third party delivery services Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, and will be available for pickup on Fatburger.com. The ghost kitchen will also partner with local delivery partner, Favor, at a later date. Local Dallas customers will be able to simultaneously order menu items from FAT Brands’ Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and Hurricane Grill & Wings concepts. Yalla Mediterranean will be added to the ghost kitchen offering in the near future.

This Dallas ghost kitchen is FAT Brands’ first in the state and is part of a larger development agreement with Croft Ventures. There will be additional Texas ghost kitchens opening in the coming weeks in Austin and Houston.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com.

For more information or to find a Hurricane Grill & Wings near you, please visit www.hurricanewings.com.

For more information or to find a Yalla Mediterranean near you, please visit www.yallamedi.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

