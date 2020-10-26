Christina Lake Cannabis Completes Inaugural Harvest – Crop Exceeds Target by 44%, Reaching 32,500 kg

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”), a federally licensed cultivator, processor and vendor under the Cannabis Act since 2019, is pleased to announce that the Company has exceeded its first annual cannabis production forecast by 10,000 kg (22,046 lb) – a 44.4% increase from its 2020 target of 22,500 kg (49,604 lb) – which brings CLC’s inaugural harvest to 32,500 kg (71,650 lb) of dried cannabis. Mature plants rose as high as 10 feet and the weighted average of each harvested cannabis plant was 1.5 kg (3.3 lb), with some exceeding as much as 3.2 kg (7.1 lb). The Company attributes much of this success to its deeply experienced Master Grower team, superior genetics and the unique geographical position of its licensed cultivation properties in lower interior British Columbia.



Joel Dumaresq, CEO and Director of Christina Lake Cannabis, commented, “With the help of the area’s reliable climate combined with our experienced Master Grower team, the 2020 harvest exceeded our expectations for both quantity and quality of product. This has put CLC in a solid position to move forward immediately with extraction and sales, and the development of our 2021 plans for expansion on our additional 99 acres of land adjacent to our existing 32 acre footprint.