Community West Bancshares Earns $2.9 Million, or $0.33 Per Diluted Share, in 3Q20; Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.05 Per Common Share; Provides COVID-19 Response Update

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (Community West or the Company), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased to $2.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20), compared to $1.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20), and compared to $2.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19). For the first nine months of 2020, net income increased 7.1% to $5.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019.

Net income of $2.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in 3Q20, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in 2Q20, and $2.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in 3Q19.

Net interest income was $9.6 million for the quarter, compared to $8.8 million for both 2Q20 and 3Q19, respectively.

Provision for loan losses was $113,000 for the quarter, compared to $762,000 for 2Q20, and a credit to the provision for loan losses of $75,000 for 3Q19. The resulting allowance was 1.24% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020 (1.37% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020 excluding the $75.7 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans which are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”)).*

Net interest margin was 3.76% for 3Q20, compared to 3.72% for 2Q20, and 4.10% for 3Q19.

Total demand deposits increased $41.2 million to $545.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $504.1 million at June 30, 2020, and increased $97.2 million compared to $448.0 million at September 30, 2019. Total demand deposits represented 72.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared to 67.2% at June 30, 2020, and 58.8% at September 30, 2019.

Total loans were $854.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $856.0 million at June 30, 2020, and $789.5 million at September 30, 2019.

Book value per common share increased to $10.23 at September 30, 2020, compared to $9.93 at June 30, 2020, and $9.40 at September 30, 2019.

Total risked-based capital improved to 12.21% for the Bank at September 30, 2020, compared to 11.63% at June 30, 2020 and 11.18% at September 30, 2019.

Net non-accrual loans were $2.3 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $2.6 million and at June 30, 2020, and $5.5 million at September 30, 2019.

Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net, was $2.7 million at September 30, 2020 and at June 30, 2020, compared to $317,000 at September 30, 2019.

*Non GAAP

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

“We produced strong earnings for the third quarter, with solid top and bottom line results, core deposit growth and a slightly expanded net interest margin,” stated Martin E. Plourd, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we generated 517 SBA PPP loans totaling $75.7 million to our clients since the program’s inception in April to the conclusion of the program on August 8, 2020. We are now starting to process applications for PPP loan forgiveness for clients. We anticipate the timing of such forgiveness to occur during the fourth quarter 2020 and 2021.”

“The effect of the pandemic on our employees, clients and communities remains our primary concern,” Plourd continued. “Since the start of the pandemic, we have maintained all branch activity, taking conservative measures to keep our employees, clients, and communities safe. We remain focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our clients to minimize losses, and have implemented a loan modification program to assist clients impacted by the pandemic with loan deferrals. The Bank initially granted 90 or 180 day deferral requests under the Disaster Relief Program beginning in April. By late May, as our local markets began easing restrictions, including the reopening of some businesses, the volume of requests had significantly diminished. At that time, we reverted to a standard 90-day payment deferral, with a longer term considered an exception and requiring additional approval. As a result, we have a mixture of payment deferral terms, with a significant portion of loans coming off deferrals each week. We are carefully monitoring these clients closely to make sure payments resume on schedule,” said Plourd.

The table below shows the breakdown of current deferrals by loan type:

October 20, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Loan segment Count Balance Count Balance Count Balance (in thousands) (in thousands) (in thousands) Manufactured housing 74 $ 10,593 116 $ 15,984 142 $ 19,903 Commercial real estate 37 74,969 60 104,492 78 124,629 Commercial 16 6,590 24 8,520 36 10,825 SBA 0 0 0 0 1 17 HELOC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Single family real estate 3 716 3 717 5 1,027 Consumer 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total pandemic deferments 130 $ 92,868 203 $ 129,713 262 $ 156,401

“Additionally, we are optimistic with the loan resumption progress, as approximately 88% of loans have resumed payments as deferral periods end,” Plourd continued.



The table below reflects the high risk industry loans by type at September 30, 2020. The industries in our markets most heavily impacted include retail, healthcare, hospitality, schools and energy. The Company’s management team continues to evaluate the loans related to the affected industries and at September 30, 2020, the Bank’s loans to these industries were $185 million, which is 21.7% of its $854.5 million loan portfolio.

Of the selected industry loans, $1.6 million or 0.86% are on non-accrual. Also, of the selected industries loans, the classified loans are $17.1 million or 9.26%. The Bank has accommodated $75.2 million of these loans with payment deferrals or 40.65% of the selected industries. Additional detail by industry at September 30, 2020 is included in the table below.

Sectors Under Focus (Excluding PPP Loans) As of 9/30/20 (in thousands) Loans Outstanding (includes $11 million of guarantees) $ Non-accrual % Non-accrual $ Classified % Classified $ Deferrals % Deferral Healthcare $ 49,080 $ 1,571 3.20 % $ 1,928 3.93 % $ 12,181 24.82 % Senior/Assted Living Facilities $ 23,219 $ 0 0.00 % $ 0 0.00 % $ 0 0.00 % Medical Offices $ 18,736 $ 0 0.00 % $ 283 1.51 % $ 9,736 51.96 % General Healthcare $ 7,125 $ 1,571 22.05 % $ 1,644 23.07 % $ 2,445 34.32 % Hospitality $ 54,844 $ 2 0.00 % $ 5,366 9.78 % $ 39,842 72.65 % Lodging $ 40,505 $ 0 0.00 % $ 2,609 6.44 % $ 34,534 85.26 % Restaurants $ 11,025 $ 2 0.02 % $ 2,757 25.01 % $ 5,308 48.15 % RV-Mobile Home Parks $ 3,314 $ 0 0.00 % $ 0 0.00 % $ 0 0.00 % Retail Commercial Real Estate $ 57,173 $ 21 0.04 % $ 9,701 16.97 % $ 20,360 35.61 % Retail Services $ 22,033 $ 0 0.00 % $ 19 0.09 % $ 2,827 12.83 % Schools $ 1,189 $ 0 0.00 % $ 0 0.00 % $ 0 0.00 % Energy $ 681 $ 0 0.00 % $ 114 16.74 % $ 0 0.00 % Total $ 185,000 $ 1,594 0.86 % $ 17,128 9.26 % $ 75,210 40.65 %

Income Statement



Net interest income was $9.6 million in 3Q20 compared to $8.8 million in both 2Q20 and in 3Q19, primarily due to decreased deposit costs. In the first nine months of 2020, net interest income increased 5.0% to $26.8 million, compared to $25.5 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Non-interest income increased 111% to $1.4 million in 3Q20, compared to $640,000 in 2Q20, and increased 109% compared to $647,000 in 3Q19. Other loan fees were $539,000 for 3Q20, a 90.5% increase compared to 2Q20, and a 78.5% increase compared to 3Q19. Gain on sale of loans was $424,000 in 3Q20 compared to $97,000 in the preceding quarter. There were no gains on sales of loans in 3Q19. Non-interest income increased 51.4% to $2.9 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to $1.9 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Net interest margin was 3.76% in 3Q20, compared to 3.72% in 2Q20, and 4.10% in 3Q19. “Our continued focus on reducing our cost of funds contributed to the net interest margin expansion during the third quarter,” said Susan C. Thompson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “The Company’s cost of funds for 3Q20 improved 31 basis points to 0.83% compared to 1.14% for 2Q20 and improved by 93 basis points compared to 3Q19.” In the first nine months of 2020, the net interest margin was 3.81%, compared to 4.06% in the prior year period.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $113,000 in 3Q20. This compares to a provision for loan losses of $762,000 in 2Q20, and a credit to the provision for loan losses of $75,000 in 3Q19. In the first nine months of 2020, the provision for loan losses totaled $1.3 million, compared to $45,000 in the first nine months of 2019. The increase in the provision in the year-to-date period was to reflect the estimated losses due to the current economic uncertainties resulting from the pandemic currently masked by loan deferrals, PPP loans and other stimulus subsidies.

Non-interest expense totaled $6.7 million in 3Q20, compared to $7.0 million in the preceding quarter and $6.5 million in 3Q19. In the first nine months of 2020, non-interest expense was $20.5 million, compared to $19.9 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were down slightly to $1.04 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.06 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased $138.8 million, or 15.4%, compared to $903.3 million at September 30, 2019. Total loans were $854.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $856.0 million at June 30, 2020, and increased $65.0 million, or 8.2% compared to $789.5 million at September 30, 2019.

Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) were up modestly from year ago levels to $394.5 million at September 30, 2020 and comprise 46.2% of the total loan portfolio. Manufactured housing loans were up 8.8% from year ago levels to $275.5 million and represent 32.2% of total loans. SBA PPP loans originated during 2Q20 and 3Q20 were $75.7 million at September 30, 2020 and represent 8.9% of total loans. Commercial loans (which include agriculture loans) were down 23.6% from year ago levels to $84.1 million and represent 9.8% of the total loan portfolio. The majority of this decrease was in the agriculture portfolio as the Company has switched its production focus from on-balance sheet to off-balance sheet Farmer Mac loans.

Total deposits were $749.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $750.2 million at June 30, 2020, and $761.7 million at September 30, 2019. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $190.1 million at September 30, 2020, a slight decrease compared to $192.8 million at June 30, 2020, and a $75.8 million increase compared to $114.4 million at September 30, 2019. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $43.8 million to $355.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $311.3 million at June 30, 2020, and increased $21.4 million compared to $333.7 million at September 30, 2019. Certificates of deposit, which include brokered deposits, decreased $42.8 million during the quarter to $185.4 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $228.2 million at June 30, 2020 and decreased $112.8 million compared to $298.1 million at September 30, 2019. The reduction in deposits was due to divesting of some high-priced municipal and brokered certificate of deposits funding to lower cost funding sources.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $86.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $84.1 million at June 30, 2020, and $79.6 million at September 30, 2019. Book value per common share increased to $10.23 at September 30, 2020, compared to $9.93 at June 30, 2020, and $9.40 at September 30, 2019. In an abundance of caution, the Company drew down $10 million on its line of credit in 1Q20, which can be down streamed to the Bank as additional capital if needed in the future.

Credit Quality

“We are closely monitoring credit metrics and performing stress testing on our loan portfolio. In addition, resources have been reallocated to credit administration to closely analyze higher risk segments within the portfolio, as well as monitor and track loan payment deferrals and client liquidity,” said Plourd. “Based on our capital levels, company resources, current economic climate, and underwriting policies, we expect to be able to manage the economic risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and remain adequately capitalized.”

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $113,000 in 3Q20. This compares to a provision for loan losses of $762,000 in 2Q20, and a credit to the provision for loan losses of $75,000 in 3Q19. The allowance for credit losses, including the reserve for undisbursed loans, was $10.3 million, or 1.24% of total loans held for investment, at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was 1.37% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020 when excluding the $75.7 million of PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Net non-accrual loans, plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure, were $5.0 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $5.3 million at June 30, 2020, and $5.8 million at September 30, 2019.

Net non-accrual loans totaled $2.3 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.6 million at June 30, 2020, and $5.5 million at September 30, 2019. Of the $2.3 million of net non-accrual loans at September 30, 2020, $1.5 million were commercial loans, $0.6 million were manufactured housing loans, $0.1 million were commercial real estate loans and $0.1 million were SBA loans.

There was $2.7 million in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of September 30, 2020 and at June 30, 2020. This compares to $317,000 of other assets acquired through foreclosure at September 30, 2019. The majority of this balance relates to one property in the amount of $2.5 million.

Cash Dividend Declared

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable November 30, 2020 to common shareholders of record on November 13, 2020.

Stock Repurchase Program

The Company did not repurchase shares during the third quarter of 2020, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program. The Company has suspended its repurchase program until further notice.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 10,909 $ 10,585 $ 11,306 $ 32,158 $ 32,754 Investment securities and other 207 192 413 710 1,357 Total interest income 11,116 10,777 11,719 32,868 34,111 Deposits 1,046 1,500 2,615 4,668 7,642 Other borrowings 518 496 306 1,404 950 Total interest expense 1,564 1,996 2,921 6,072 8,592 Net interest income 9,552 8,781 8,798 26,796 25,519 Provision (credit) for loan losses 113 762 (75 ) 1,267 45 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,439 8,019 8,873 25,529 25,474 Non-interest income Other loan fees 539 283 302 1,163 883 Gains from loan sales, net 424 97 - 711 - Document processing fees 152 108 96 384 307 Service charges 75 62 129 271 407 Other 162 90 120 413 346 Total non-interest income 1,352 640 647 2,942 1,943 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,402 4,574 4,254 13,374 12,953 Occupancy, net 751 776 788 2,285 2,338 Professional services 460 559 341 1,402 1,127 Data processing 258 260 215 801 640 Depreciation 205 206 219 619 650 FDIC assessment 123 133 (15 ) 400 309 Advertising and marketing 145 265 187 563 546 Stock-based compensation 71 95 90 251 282 Other 307 135 385 759 1,096 Total non-interest expenses 6,722 7,003 6,464 20,454 19,941 Income before provision for income taxes 4,069 1,656 3,056 8,017 7,476 Provision for income taxes 1,209 496 902 2,399 2,232 Net income $ 2,860 $ 1,160 $ 2,154 $ 5,618 $ 5,244 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.66 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.66 $ 0.61









COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) September 30, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,974 $ 4,679 $ 1,758 $ 2,539 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 124,590 142,823 54,489 80,122 Investment securities 23,562 24,221 28,707 25,563 Loans: Commercial 84,133 95,114 110,153 101,485 Commercial real estate 394,547 392,789 392,288 385,642 SBA 12,547 13,013 17,018 14,777 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 75,683 75,149 - - Manufactured housing 275,472 267,343 253,229 257,247 Single family real estate 10,232 11,078 11,936 11,668 HELOC 3,857 3,918 4,847 4,531 Other (1) (2,001 ) (2,375 ) (14 ) 213 Total loans 854,470 856,029 789,457 775,563 Loans, net Held for sale 32,562 35,090 44,816 42,046 Held for investment 821,908 820,939 744,641 733,517 Less: Allowance for loan losses (10,197 ) (10,008 ) (8,868 ) (8,717 ) Net held for investment 811,711 810,931 735,773 724,800 NET LOANS 844,273 846,021 780,589 766,846 Other assets 44,700 43,103 37,609 38,800 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,042,099 $ 1,060,847 $ 903,252 $ 913,870 Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand $ 190,133 $ 192,806 $ 114,366 $ 110,843 Interest-bearing demand 355,111 311,266 333,679 314,278 Savings 18,555 17,862 15,481 15,689 Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more) 81,426 86,046 90,298 96,431 Other certificates of deposit 103,955 142,178 207,848 213,693 Total deposits 749,180 750,158 761,672 750,934 Other borrowings 190,103 210,103 45,000 65,000 Other liabilities 16,099 16,493 16,984 15,958 TOTAL LIABILITIES 955,382 976,754 823,656 831,892 Stockholders' equity 86,717 84,093 79,596 81,978 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,042,099 $ 1,060,847 $ 903,252 $ 913,870 Common shares outstanding 8,473 8,472 8,467 8,472 Book value per common share $ 10.23 $ 9.93 $ 9.40 $ 9.68 (1) Includes consumer, other loans, securitized loans, and deferred fees









ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Return on average common equity 13.33 % 5.57 % 10.85 % 13.45 % 9.03 % Return on average assets 1.09 % 0.48 % 0.97 % 1.16 % 0.81 % Efficiency ratio 61.65 % 74.33 % 68.44 % 68.78 % 72.61 % Net interest margin 3.76 % 3.72 % 4.10 % 3.81 % 4.06 % Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended AVERAGE BALANCES September 30, 2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Average assets $ 1,044,807 $ 978,250 $ 877,505 $ 970,099 $ 867,322 Average earning assets 1,011,765 949,149 850,948 939,959 841,391 Average total loans 854,273 839,625 788,965 827,244 778,425 Average deposits 733,486 745,644 735,545 732,449 726,356 Average common equity 85,328 83,757 78,763 83,972 77,633 EQUITY ANALYSIS September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Total common equity $ 86,717 $ 84,093 $ 79,596 Common stock outstanding 8,473 8,472 8,467 Book value per common share $ 10.23 $ 9.93 $ 9.40 ASSET QUALITY September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Nonaccrual loans, net $ 2,258 $ 2,640 $ 5,476 Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.69 % Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 2,707 $ 2,707 $ 317 Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 4,965 $ 5,347 $ 5,793 Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets 0.48 % 0.50 % 0.64 % Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter $ (76 ) $ (79 ) $ (69 ) Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans (0.01 %) (0.01 %) (0.01 %) Allowance for loan losses $ 10,197 $ 10,008 $ 8,868 Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments 92 91 81 Total allowance for credit losses $ 10,289 $ 10,099 $ 8,949 Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.19 % Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 1.37 % 1.34 % 1.19 % Allowance for loan losses/nonaccrual loans, net 451.59 % 379.09 % 161.94 % Community West Bank * Community bank leverage ratio 8.79 % 8.94 % N/A Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.79 % 8.94 % 9.02 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.96 % 10.38 % 10.04 % Total capital ratio 12.21 % 11.63 % 11.18 % INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Yield on total loans 5.08 % 5.07 % 5.69 % Yield on investments 1.89 % 1.88 % 3.06 % Yield on interest earning deposits 0.23 % 0.29 % 2.14 % Yield on earning assets 4.37 % 4.57 % 5.46 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.77 % 1.06 % 1.69 % Cost of total deposits 0.57 % 0.81 % 1.41 % Cost of borrowings 0.98 % 1.50 % 2.64 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.83 % 1.14 % 1.76 % * Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.





