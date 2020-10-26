 

Community West Bancshares Earns $2.9 Million, or $0.33 Per Diluted Share, in 3Q20; Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.05 Per Common Share; Provides COVID-19 Response Update

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (Community West or the Company), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased to $2.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20), compared to $1.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20), and compared to $2.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19). For the first nine months of 2020, net income increased 7.1% to $5.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $2.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in 3Q20, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in 2Q20, and $2.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in 3Q19.
  • Net interest income was $9.6 million for the quarter, compared to $8.8 million for both 2Q20 and 3Q19, respectively.
  • Provision for loan losses was $113,000 for the quarter, compared to $762,000 for 2Q20, and a credit to the provision for loan losses of $75,000 for 3Q19. The resulting allowance was 1.24% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020 (1.37% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020 excluding the $75.7 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans which are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”)).*
  • Net interest margin was 3.76% for 3Q20, compared to 3.72% for 2Q20, and 4.10% for 3Q19.
  • Total demand deposits increased $41.2 million to $545.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $504.1 million at June 30, 2020, and increased $97.2 million compared to $448.0 million at September 30, 2019. Total demand deposits represented 72.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared to 67.2% at June 30, 2020, and 58.8% at September 30, 2019.
  • Total loans were $854.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $856.0 million at June 30, 2020, and $789.5 million at September 30, 2019.
  • Book value per common share increased to $10.23 at September 30, 2020, compared to $9.93 at June 30, 2020, and $9.40 at September 30, 2019.
  • Total risked-based capital improved to 12.21% for the Bank at September 30, 2020, compared to 11.63% at June 30, 2020 and 11.18% at September 30, 2019.
  • Net non-accrual loans were $2.3 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $2.6 million and at June 30, 2020, and $5.5 million at September 30, 2019.
  • Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net, was $2.7 million at September 30, 2020 and at June 30, 2020, compared to $317,000 at September 30, 2019.

*Non GAAP

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

“We produced strong earnings for the third quarter, with solid top and bottom line results, core deposit growth and a slightly expanded net interest margin,” stated Martin E. Plourd, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we generated 517 SBA PPP loans totaling $75.7 million to our clients since the program’s inception in April to the conclusion of the program on August 8, 2020. We are now starting to process applications for PPP loan forgiveness for clients. We anticipate the timing of such forgiveness to occur during the fourth quarter 2020 and 2021.”

“The effect of the pandemic on our employees, clients and communities remains our primary concern,” Plourd continued. “Since the start of the pandemic, we have maintained all branch activity, taking conservative measures to keep our employees, clients, and communities safe. We remain focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our clients to minimize losses, and have implemented a loan modification program to assist clients impacted by the pandemic with loan deferrals. The Bank initially granted 90 or 180 day deferral requests under the Disaster Relief Program beginning in April. By late May, as our local markets began easing restrictions, including the reopening of some businesses, the volume of requests had significantly diminished. At that time, we reverted to a standard 90-day payment deferral, with a longer term considered an exception and requiring additional approval. As a result, we have a mixture of payment deferral terms, with a significant portion of loans coming off deferrals each week. We are carefully monitoring these clients closely to make sure payments resume on schedule,” said Plourd.

The table below shows the breakdown of current deferrals by loan type:

  October 20, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
Loan segment Count   Balance   Count   Balance   Count   Balance
      (in thousands)       (in thousands)       (in thousands)
Manufactured housing 74 $ 10,593   116 $ 15,984   142 $ 19,903
Commercial real estate 37   74,969   60   104,492   78   124,629
Commercial 16   6,590   24   8,520   36   10,825
SBA 0   0   0   0   1   17
HELOC 0   0   0   0   0   0
Single family real estate 3   716   3   717   5   1,027
Consumer 0   0   0   0   0   0
Total pandemic deferments 130 $ 92,868   203 $ 129,713   262 $ 156,401

“Additionally, we are optimistic with the loan resumption progress, as approximately 88% of loans have resumed payments as deferral periods end,” Plourd continued.

The table below reflects the high risk industry loans by type at September 30, 2020. The industries in our markets most heavily impacted include retail, healthcare, hospitality, schools and energy. The Company’s management team continues to evaluate the loans related to the affected industries and at September 30, 2020, the Bank’s loans to these industries were $185 million, which is 21.7% of its $854.5 million loan portfolio.

Of the selected industry loans, $1.6 million or 0.86% are on non-accrual. Also, of the selected industries loans, the classified loans are $17.1 million or 9.26%. The Bank has accommodated $75.2 million of these loans with payment deferrals or 40.65% of the selected industries. Additional detail by industry at September 30, 2020 is included in the table below.

Sectors Under Focus (Excluding PPP Loans)
As of 9/30/20 (in thousands)   Loans Outstanding (includes $11 million of guarantees)   $ Non-accrual % Non-accrual   $ Classified % Classified   $ Deferrals % Deferral
Healthcare $ 49,080 $ 1,571 3.20 % $ 1,928 3.93 % $ 12,181 24.82 %
Senior/Assted Living Facilities $ 23,219 $ 0 0.00 % $ 0 0.00 % $ 0 0.00 %
Medical Offices $ 18,736 $ 0 0.00 % $ 283 1.51 % $ 9,736 51.96 %
General Healthcare $ 7,125 $ 1,571 22.05 % $ 1,644 23.07 % $ 2,445 34.32 %
Hospitality $ 54,844 $ 2 0.00 % $ 5,366 9.78 % $ 39,842 72.65 %
Lodging $ 40,505 $ 0 0.00 % $ 2,609 6.44 % $ 34,534 85.26 %
Restaurants $ 11,025 $ 2 0.02 % $ 2,757 25.01 % $ 5,308 48.15 %
RV-Mobile Home Parks $ 3,314 $ 0 0.00 % $ 0 0.00 % $ 0 0.00 %
Retail Commercial Real Estate $ 57,173 $ 21 0.04 % $ 9,701 16.97 % $ 20,360 35.61 %
Retail Services $ 22,033 $ 0 0.00 % $ 19 0.09 % $ 2,827 12.83 %
Schools $ 1,189 $ 0 0.00 % $ 0 0.00 % $ 0 0.00 %
Energy $ 681 $ 0 0.00 % $ 114 16.74 % $ 0 0.00 %
  Total $ 185,000 $ 1,594 0.86 % $ 17,128 9.26 % $ 75,210 40.65 %

Income Statement

Net interest income was $9.6 million in 3Q20 compared to $8.8 million in both 2Q20 and in 3Q19, primarily due to decreased deposit costs. In the first nine months of 2020, net interest income increased 5.0% to $26.8 million, compared to $25.5 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Non-interest income increased 111% to $1.4 million in 3Q20, compared to $640,000 in 2Q20, and increased 109% compared to $647,000 in 3Q19. Other loan fees were $539,000 for 3Q20, a 90.5% increase compared to 2Q20, and a 78.5% increase compared to 3Q19. Gain on sale of loans was $424,000 in 3Q20 compared to $97,000 in the preceding quarter. There were no gains on sales of loans in 3Q19. Non-interest income increased 51.4% to $2.9 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to $1.9 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Net interest margin was 3.76% in 3Q20, compared to 3.72% in 2Q20, and 4.10% in 3Q19. “Our continued focus on reducing our cost of funds contributed to the net interest margin expansion during the third quarter,” said Susan C. Thompson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “The Company’s cost of funds for 3Q20 improved 31 basis points to 0.83% compared to 1.14% for 2Q20 and improved by 93 basis points compared to 3Q19.” In the first nine months of 2020, the net interest margin was 3.81%, compared to 4.06% in the prior year period.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $113,000 in 3Q20. This compares to a provision for loan losses of $762,000 in 2Q20, and a credit to the provision for loan losses of $75,000 in 3Q19. In the first nine months of 2020, the provision for loan losses totaled $1.3 million, compared to $45,000 in the first nine months of 2019. The increase in the provision in the year-to-date period was to reflect the estimated losses due to the current economic uncertainties resulting from the pandemic currently masked by loan deferrals, PPP loans and other stimulus subsidies.

Non-interest expense totaled $6.7 million in 3Q20, compared to $7.0 million in the preceding quarter and $6.5 million in 3Q19. In the first nine months of 2020, non-interest expense was $20.5 million, compared to $19.9 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were down slightly to $1.04 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.06 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased $138.8 million, or 15.4%, compared to $903.3 million at September 30, 2019. Total loans were $854.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $856.0 million at June 30, 2020, and increased $65.0 million, or 8.2% compared to $789.5 million at September 30, 2019.

Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) were up modestly from year ago levels to $394.5 million at September 30, 2020 and comprise 46.2% of the total loan portfolio. Manufactured housing loans were up 8.8% from year ago levels to $275.5 million and represent 32.2% of total loans. SBA PPP loans originated during 2Q20 and 3Q20 were $75.7 million at September 30, 2020 and represent 8.9% of total loans. Commercial loans (which include agriculture loans) were down 23.6% from year ago levels to $84.1 million and represent 9.8% of the total loan portfolio. The majority of this decrease was in the agriculture portfolio as the Company has switched its production focus from on-balance sheet to off-balance sheet Farmer Mac loans.

Total deposits were $749.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $750.2 million at June 30, 2020, and $761.7 million at September 30, 2019. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $190.1 million at September 30, 2020, a slight decrease compared to $192.8 million at June 30, 2020, and a $75.8 million increase compared to $114.4 million at September 30, 2019. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $43.8 million to $355.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $311.3 million at June 30, 2020, and increased $21.4 million compared to $333.7 million at September 30, 2019. Certificates of deposit, which include brokered deposits, decreased $42.8 million during the quarter to $185.4 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $228.2 million at June 30, 2020 and decreased $112.8 million compared to $298.1 million at September 30, 2019. The reduction in deposits was due to divesting of some high-priced municipal and brokered certificate of deposits funding to lower cost funding sources.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $86.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $84.1 million at June 30, 2020, and $79.6 million at September 30, 2019.   Book value per common share increased to $10.23 at September 30, 2020, compared to $9.93 at June 30, 2020, and $9.40 at September 30, 2019. In an abundance of caution, the Company drew down $10 million on its line of credit in 1Q20, which can be down streamed to the Bank as additional capital if needed in the future.

Credit Quality

“We are closely monitoring credit metrics and performing stress testing on our loan portfolio. In addition, resources have been reallocated to credit administration to closely analyze higher risk segments within the portfolio, as well as monitor and track loan payment deferrals and client liquidity,” said Plourd. “Based on our capital levels, company resources, current economic climate, and underwriting policies, we expect to be able to manage the economic risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and remain adequately capitalized.”

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $113,000 in 3Q20. This compares to a provision for loan losses of $762,000 in 2Q20, and a credit to the provision for loan losses of $75,000 in 3Q19. The allowance for credit losses, including the reserve for undisbursed loans, was $10.3 million, or 1.24% of total loans held for investment, at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was 1.37% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020 when excluding the $75.7 million of PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Net non-accrual loans, plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure, were $5.0 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $5.3 million at June 30, 2020, and $5.8 million at September 30, 2019.

Net non-accrual loans totaled $2.3 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.6 million at June 30, 2020, and $5.5 million at September 30, 2019. Of the $2.3 million of net non-accrual loans at September 30, 2020, $1.5 million were commercial loans, $0.6 million were manufactured housing loans, $0.1 million were commercial real estate loans and $0.1 million were SBA loans.

There was $2.7 million in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of September 30, 2020 and at June 30, 2020. This compares to $317,000 of other assets acquired through foreclosure at September 30, 2019. The majority of this balance relates to one property in the amount of $2.5 million.

Cash Dividend Declared

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable November 30, 2020 to common shareholders of record on November 13, 2020.  

Stock Repurchase Program

The Company did not repurchase shares during the third quarter of 2020, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program. The Company has suspended its repurchase program until further notice.

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

Industry Accolades

In April 2020, Community West Bank was awarded a “Premier” rating by The Findley Reports. For 51 years, The Findley Reports has been recognizing the financial performance of banking institutions in California and the Western United States. In making their selections, The Findley Reports focuses on these four ratios: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans. We are also rated 5 star Superior by Bauer Financial.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.



COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(unaudited)
(in 000's, except per share data)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30, September 30, September 30,
      2020       2020       2019       2020       2019  
                     
Interest income                    
Loans, including fees   $ 10,909     $ 10,585     $ 11,306     $ 32,158     $ 32,754  
Investment securities and other     207       192       413       710       1,357  
Total interest income     11,116       10,777       11,719       32,868       34,111  
                     
Deposits     1,046       1,500       2,615       4,668       7,642  
Other borrowings     518       496       306       1,404       950  
Total interest expense     1,564       1,996       2,921       6,072       8,592  
Net interest income     9,552       8,781       8,798       26,796       25,519  
Provision (credit) for loan losses     113       762       (75 )     1,267       45  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     9,439       8,019       8,873       25,529       25,474  
Non-interest income                    
Other loan fees     539       283       302       1,163       883  
Gains from loan sales, net     424       97       -       711       -  
Document processing fees     152       108       96       384       307  
Service charges     75       62       129       271       407  
Other     162       90       120       413       346  
Total non-interest income     1,352       640       647       2,942       1,943  
Non-interest expenses                    
Salaries and employee benefits     4,402       4,574       4,254       13,374       12,953  
Occupancy, net     751       776       788       2,285       2,338  
Professional services     460       559       341       1,402       1,127  
Data processing     258       260       215       801       640  
Depreciation     205       206       219       619       650  
FDIC assessment     123       133       (15 )     400       309  
Advertising and marketing     145       265       187       563       546  
Stock-based compensation     71       95       90       251       282  
Other     307       135       385       759       1,096  
Total non-interest expenses     6,722       7,003       6,464       20,454       19,941  
Income before provision for income taxes     4,069       1,656       3,056       8,017       7,476  
Provision for income taxes     1,209       496       902       2,399       2,232  
Net income   $ 2,860     $ 1,160     $ 2,154     $ 5,618     $ 5,244  
Earnings per share:                    
Basic   $ 0.34     $ 0.14     $ 0.25     $ 0.66     $ 0.62  
Diluted   $ 0.33     $ 0.14     $ 0.25     $ 0.66     $ 0.61  
                     



COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(in 000's, except per share data)
                 
    September 30, June 30,   September 30,   December 31,
      2020       2020       2019       2019  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 4,974     $ 4,679     $ 1,758     $ 2,539  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions     124,590       142,823       54,489       80,122  
Investment securities     23,562       24,221       28,707       25,563  
Loans:                
Commercial     84,133       95,114       110,153       101,485  
Commercial real estate     394,547       392,789       392,288       385,642  
SBA     12,547       13,013       17,018       14,777  
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)     75,683       75,149       -       -  
Manufactured housing     275,472       267,343       253,229       257,247  
Single family real estate     10,232       11,078       11,936       11,668  
HELOC     3,857       3,918       4,847       4,531  
Other (1)     (2,001 )     (2,375 )     (14 )     213  
Total loans     854,470       856,029       789,457       775,563  
                 
Loans, net                
Held for sale     32,562       35,090       44,816       42,046  
Held for investment     821,908       820,939       744,641       733,517  
Less: Allowance for loan losses     (10,197 )     (10,008 )     (8,868 )     (8,717 )
Net held for investment     811,711       810,931       735,773       724,800  
NET LOANS     844,273       846,021       780,589       766,846  
                 
Other assets     44,700       43,103       37,609       38,800  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,042,099     $ 1,060,847     $ 903,252     $ 913,870  
                 
Deposits                
Non-interest-bearing demand   $ 190,133     $ 192,806     $ 114,366     $ 110,843  
Interest-bearing demand     355,111       311,266       333,679       314,278  
Savings     18,555       17,862       15,481       15,689  
Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more)     81,426       86,046       90,298       96,431  
Other certificates of deposit     103,955       142,178       207,848       213,693  
Total deposits     749,180       750,158       761,672       750,934  
Other borrowings     190,103       210,103       45,000       65,000  
Other liabilities     16,099       16,493       16,984       15,958  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     955,382       976,754       823,656       831,892  
                 
Stockholders' equity     86,717       84,093       79,596       81,978  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
  $ 1,042,099     $ 1,060,847     $ 903,252     $ 913,870  
                 
Common shares outstanding     8,473       8,472       8,467       8,472  
                 
Book value per common share   $ 10.23     $ 9.93     $ 9.40     $ 9.68  
                 
(1) Includes consumer, other loans, securitized loans, and deferred fees
                 



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months
Ended 		  Three Months
Ended 		  Three Months
Ended 		  Nine Months
Ended 		  Nine Months
Ended
PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019 		  September 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019
Return on average common equity   13.33 %     5.57 %     10.85 %     13.45 %     9.03 %
Return on average assets   1.09 %     0.48 %     0.97 %     1.16 %     0.81 %
Efficiency ratio   61.65 %     74.33 %     68.44 %     68.78 %     72.61 %
Net interest margin   3.76 %     3.72 %     4.10 %     3.81 %     4.06 %
                   
  Three Months
Ended 		  Three Months
Ended 		  Three Months
Ended 		  Nine Months
Ended 		Nine Months
Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES September 30, 2020   June 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019 		  September 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019
Average assets $ 1,044,807     $ 978,250     $ 877,505     $ 970,099     $ 867,322  
Average earning assets   1,011,765       949,149       850,948       939,959       841,391  
Average total loans   854,273       839,625       788,965       827,244       778,425  
Average deposits   733,486       745,644       735,545       732,449       726,356  
Average common equity   85,328       83,757       78,763       83,972       77,633  
                   
EQUITY ANALYSIS September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019 		       
Total common equity $ 86,717     $ 84,093     $ 79,596          
Common stock outstanding   8,473       8,472       8,467          
                   
Book value per common share $ 10.23     $ 9.93     $ 9.40          
                   
ASSET QUALITY September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019 		       
Nonaccrual loans, net $ 2,258     $ 2,640     $ 5,476          
Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans   0.26 %     0.31 %     0.69 %        
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 2,707     $ 2,707     $ 317          
                   
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 4,965     $ 5,347     $ 5,793          
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets   0.48 %     0.50 %     0.64 %        
Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter $ (76 )   $ (79 )   $ (69 )        
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans   (0.01 %)     (0.01 %)     (0.01 %)        
                   
Allowance for loan losses $ 10,197     $ 10,008     $ 8,868          
Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments   92       91       81          
Total allowance for credit losses $ 10,289     $ 10,099     $ 8,949          
Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment   1.24 %     1.22 %     1.19 %        
Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans   1.37 %     1.34 %     1.19 %        
Allowance for loan losses/nonaccrual loans, net   451.59 %     379.09 %     161.94 %        
                   
                   
Community West Bank *                  
Community bank leverage ratio   8.79 %     8.94 %   N/A          
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.79 %     8.94 %     9.02 %        
Tier 1 capital ratio   10.96 %     10.38 %     10.04 %        
Total capital ratio   12.21 %     11.63 %     11.18 %        
                   
INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019 		       
Yield on total loans   5.08 %     5.07 %     5.69 %        
Yield on investments   1.89 %     1.88 %     3.06 %        
Yield on interest earning deposits   0.23 %     0.29 %     2.14 %        
Yield on earning assets   4.37 %     4.57 %     5.46 %        
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.77 %     1.06 %     1.69 %        
Cost of total deposits   0.57 %     0.81 %     1.41 %        
Cost of borrowings   0.98 %     1.50 %     2.64 %        
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.83 %     1.14 %     1.76 %        
                   
* Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.
                   


Contact:
Susan C. Thompson, EVP & CFO
805.692.5821
www.communitywestbank.com

 

 


