 

NBA Legend Shaquille O'neal to Star and Executive Produce a New Animated Children’s Series, “Shaq’s Garage,” for Genius Brands International

Set to Launch on Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! in Early 2022, the Animated Action-Adventure Series for Kids will Feature Adventure, Comedy, Positive Messaging, and Inspired Music

O’Neal Concurrently Becomes a Shareholder in Genius Brands

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, and ABG Entertainment, a division of Authentic Brands Group, a global brand owner, marketing and entertainment company, today announced an all-new animated comedy, action-adventure series for kids, “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O'Neal. The series will be executive produced by Shaquille O’Neal, Genius Brands, PRP, and ABG Entertainment. Through the partnership, O’Neal is also becoming a shareholder in Genius Brands.

“Shaq’s Garage” will depict the secret adventures of Shaquille’s extraordinary collection of animated cars, trucks, and automobiles. All the vehicles in “Shaq’s Garage” have unique attributes, intellects, and skills ranging from musical stylings, Shaq Fu, and their mastery of the ultra-secret language of Shaqanese and the Shaqtionary. Whether in Sheijing on a secret mission or visiting an ancient shrine in the lost city of Shaqmandu, each story will be as special as the vehicles and Shaquille himself.

“We challenged ourselves to come up with the most exciting storylines and vehicle designs inspired by Toy Story, Tony Stark, and 007!, that could only be imagined by ‘Big Diesel,’ himself,” stated Genius Brands Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward.   “The lead vehicle is named Big Diesel and will be voiced by Shaq.”

“Ever since I was a kid I have been fascinated by cars,” said O’Neal. “I’m so excited to bring this series to life with Genius Brands. We plan to showcase the most amazing, tricked out assortment of vehicles that can only be found in my garage,” said O’Neal.   “They will all have larger than life personalities, larger than life missions and of course, larger than life sound systems. One of our cars is a vehicle missing a wheel, but she is as strong, fast, and smart as any other vehicle. This will be a kid’s show which will highlight inclusivity for all.”

