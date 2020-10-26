RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on Achieving Successful First-Line Treatment in H. pylori Eradication

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) (“RedHill” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new data supporting the use of Talicia 1 as a first-line therapy for eradication of H. pylori in adults was presented at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2020 Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting. The Company also presented data highlighting the emerging patterns of H. pylori resistance to antibiotics used in current standard-of-care therapies.

H. pylori eradication rates with clarithromycin-based triple therapy were found to be predictably low in the Phase 3 trial, with antibiotic resistance a contributing factor. Despite declining efficacy, physicians are still prescribing these regimens counter to ACG guidelines, which advocate for using first-line regimens that provide the highest likelihood of eradication success -- Talicia’s efficacy in the Phase 3 study was unaffected by patient body mass index (BMI), while published data suggest that BMI may be associated with the failure of clarithromycin-based H. pylori treatments, further supporting the use of Talicia as a first-line therapy in all populations -- Talicia is the first and only FDA-approved rifabutin-based therapy for the treatment of H. pylori infection, designed as a first-line option to address the high and growing resistance of H. pylori to commonly used antibiotics

A key objective of the new U.S. Government "National Action Plan for Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria, 2020-2025"2 is lowering the annual rate of inappropriate outpatient antibiotic prescribing. Efficacy of treatments for H. pylori, one of the most prevalent infections in the U.S. and the leading cause of gastric cancer, has been steadily declining due to increasing levels of antibiotic resistance3. In tackling this problem, it is important to ensure successful first-line eradication of H. pylori infection. The analyses presented by RedHill at the ACG annual meeting aim to provide insights that may help avoid the risk of antibiotic resistance in the eradication of H. pylori.

Poster 1: Persistent H. pylori infection following participation in two randomized controlled trials: Outcomes of patients receiving physician-directed standard-of-care therapy4.

This analysis of data from the Talicia Phase 3 studies looked at the cure rates of physician-directed standard-of-care therapy for persistent H. pylori infection. The analysis found that eradication rates with empiric clarithromycin-based triple therapy were predictably low, and that despite declining efficacy of clarithromycin-containing therapies, physicians are still prescribing these regimens.

“Despite the ACG treatment guideline recommendations for avoiding clarithromycin-containing triple therapy in patients with prior macrolide use and as salvage treatment, as well as other recommended restrictions based on resistance, clarithromycin-based therapies unfortunately remain an all too often prescribed treatment for H. pylori,” said Dr. Colin W. Howden, MD, AGAF, FACG, Hyman Professor of Medicine & Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center. “Because H. pylori treatment is largely empiric, it is important that physicians prescribe a first-line regimen with the highest probability of successful eradication. A treatment regimen that does not contain clarithromycin, such as low dose rifabutin-based therapy, is a good first-line option to consider for H. pylori eradication.”

Poster 2: Efficacy of H. pylori eradication by low-dose rifabutin triple therapy (RHB-105) is unaffected by BMI: Post-hoc analysis from two Phase 3 trials5.

Winner of the ACG “Outstanding Poster Presenter” Award.

With rising rates of obesity in the U.S., and published data suggesting that Body Mass Index (BMI) may be associated with the failure of clarithromycin-based H. pylori treatments6, it is imperative to study the influence of patient BMI on treatment success. This post-hoc analysis assessed the impact of BMI on eradication rates of H. pylori in patients with a BMI of both above and below 40, with results demonstrating that eradication rates with Talicia remained within the same high range, irrespective of patient BMI status. This maintenance of Talicia efficacy compares to an almost 50% reduction of eradication rates in amoxicillin/omeprazole-comparator-treated patients with BMI ≥40.

“Antibiotic treatment failure in obese populations with H. pylori is a significant concern and may be linked to elevations in BMI,” said Dr. June Almenoff, MD, Ph.D., RedHill’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Given the trends of increasing BMI and growing antibiotic resistance in the U.S., it is critical to work towards first-line H. pylori eradication success in all patients irrespective of BMI. These data demonstrate that Talicia’s efficacy rates were similarly high across patient sub-groups by BMI.”

About Talicia (omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin and rifabutin)

Talicia is the only rifabutin-based therapy approved for the treatment of H. pylori infection and is designed to address the high resistance of H. pylori bacteria to commonly used clarithromycin-based therapies. The high rates of H. pylori resistance to clarithromycin have led to significant rates of treatment failure with clarithromycin-based therapy and are a strong public health concern, as highlighted by the FDA and the World Health Organization (WHO) in recent years.



Talicia is a novel, fixed-dose, all-in-one oral capsule combination of two antibiotics (amoxicillin and rifabutin) and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) (omeprazole). In November 2019, Talicia was approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. In the pivotal Phase 3 study, Talicia demonstrated 84% eradication of H. pylori infection in the intent-to-treat (ITT) group vs. 58% in the active comparator arm (p<0.0001). Minimal to zero resistance to rifabutin, a key component of Talicia, was detected in RedHill’s pivotal Phase 3 study. Further, in an analysis of data from this study, it was observed that subjects who were confirmed adherent7 to their therapy had eradication rates of 90.3% in the Talicia arm vs. 64.7% in the active comparator arm8.



Talicia is eligible for a total of eight years of U.S. market exclusivity under its Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation and is also covered by U.S. patents which extend patent protection until 2034 with additional patents and applications pending and granted in various territories worldwide.



About H. pylori

H. pylori is a bacterial infection that affects approximately 35%9 of the U.S. population, with an estimated two million patients treated annually10. Worldwide, more than 50% of the population has H. pylori infection, which is classified by the WHO as a Group 1 carcinogen. It remains the strongest known risk factor for gastric cancer11 and a major risk factor for peptic ulcer disease12 and gastric mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma13. More than 27,000 Americans are diagnosed with gastric cancer annually14. Eradication of H. pylori is becoming increasingly difficult, with current therapies failing in approximately 25-40% of patients who remain H. pylori-positive due to high resistance of H. pylori to antibiotics commonly used in standard combination therapies15.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drugs, Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain16, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults17, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers’ diarrhea in adults18. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage investigational development programs include: (i) RHB-204, with a planned Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; (ii) opaganib (Yeliva), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple indications with a Phase 2/3 program for COVID-19 and Phase 2 studies for prostate cancer and cholangiocarcinoma ongoing; (iii) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; (iv) RHB-102 (Bekinda), with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; (v) RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage first-in-class, serine protease inhibitor, targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases and is also being evaluated for COVID-19 and (vi) RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation. More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com .



TALICIA: INDICATION AND USAGE

Talicia is a three-drug combination of omeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor, amoxicillin, a penicillin-class antibacterial, and rifabutin, a rifamycin antibacterial, indicated for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults.

To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of Talicia and other antibacterial drugs, Talicia should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by bacteria.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Talicia contains omeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), amoxicillin, a penicillin-class antibacterial and rifabutin, a rifamycin antibacterial. It is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to any of these medications, any other components of the formulation, any other beta-lactams or any other rifamycin.

Talicia is contraindicated in patients receiving rilpivirine-containing products.

Talicia is contraindicated in patients receiving delavirdine or voriconazole.

Serious and occasionally fatal hypersensitivity reactions have been reported with omeprazole, amoxicillin and rifabutin.

Clostridioides difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents and may range from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. Talicia may cause fetal harm. Talicia is not recommended for use in pregnancy.

Talicia may reduce the efficacy of hormonal contraceptives. An additional non-hormonal method of contraception is recommended when taking Talicia.

Talicia should not be used in patients with hepatic impairment or severe renal impairment.

Acute Interstitial Nephritis has been observed in patients taking PPIs and penicillins.

Cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) have been reported in patients taking PPIs. These events have occurred as both new onset and exacerbation of existing autoimmune disease.

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) were diarrhea, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, chromaturia, rash, dyspepsia, oropharyngeal pain, vomiting, and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact RedHill Biopharma INC. at 1-833-ADRHILL (1-833-237-4455) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Full prescribing information for Talicia is available at www.Talicia.com

