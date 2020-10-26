Dakota Territory Resource Corp Closes Transaction with Homestake Mining Company of California to Acquire Maitland Gold Property

The 2,112 mineral-acre Maitland acquisition is an important component of Dakota Territory’s exploration and development strategy for the structural corridor that extends from the Homestake Gold Mine to the Company’s Blind Gold Property at the northern end of the District.

Lead, South Dakota, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) (" Dakota Territory " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that Dakota Territory has closed the previously announced transaction to purchase the Maitland Gold Property in the Black Hills of South Dakota from Homestake Mining Company of California, a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation (“ Barrick ”). At closing, the Company paid Barrick $3.5 million cash and issued 3 million shares of its common stock valued at $0.44 per share, for total consideration of $4.82 million. Additionally, Barrick will retain a 2.5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the property.

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory is a Nevada Corporation with offices located at Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Territory is committed to creating shareholder value through the acquisition and responsible exploration and development of high caliber gold properties in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of seven gold properties covering approximately 14,350 acres in the heart of the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton and Maitland Properties. Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management’s extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com/ .





Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contact: For more information, please contact Dakota Territory Resource Corp (605) 717-2540

