Volkswagen Australia Introduces World's Smallest Car Dealership Letting Australians 'Try On' A New Car Without Leaving Home

Volkswagen Australia has experienced these trends first-hand. Having sold over 460 cars online to the value of AUD$36 million since April, Volkswagen Australia today launched the world's smallest car dealership, an activation that highlights the need for more choice and convenience in the way Aussies shop for cars. The miniature dealership stands 28cm tall but features a new Augmented Reality (AR) experience to bring an online showroom to consumers allowing them to 'try on' and then fully customise and buy a new car, without leaving their home.

Australian online online during COVID-19 has accelerated to 15%, up from 9%, and this is set to continue to around 25% by 2025. This increase in demand has seen Aussies not only embrace online shopping for the essentials but now also for higher value items, with Google trends showing that searches for buying cars online have doubled since lockdown and Volkswagen's website traffic has had a record year in 2020, rising by 18% YOY.

Jason Bradshaw, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, Volkswagen, says, "Many people wouldn't think that Australians are prepared to buy a car online, but they are. The launch of Volkswagen's smallest dealership and AR experience is all about making buying a car online easier and more convenient so Aussies can find, test out and then customise the perfect car for them."

Research shows that the majority of Australians (60%) want retailers and brands to save them time when shopping, signaling that there is a growing importance for shoppers to be able to try out items digitally before they take the plunge.

AR is playing an increasingly important role in consumer shopping experiences with 1 in 2 (49%) saying they would like to use AR as part of their online purchasing to get a better feel for a product. Volkswagen's new AR experience aims to tackle just that by helping transform the way people can shop for cars by bringing the immersive, smallest car dealership experience to Australians, wherever they are. It uses the most advanced graphics for realism while letting Aussies choose their car colour and play with what it looks like on their driveway, at the beach or supermarket, before diving inside to look at the interiors, all from the palm of their hands.