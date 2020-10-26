Cemtrex Completes Acquisition of Training Simulation Technology Company, Virtual Driver Interactive

For over 10 years, VDI has been known for its effective and engaging driver training systems, designed for users of all ages and skill levels. The Company offers comprehensive training for new teen and novice drivers, along with advanced training for corporate fleets and truck drivers. VDI’s wide range of training courses and system options provide customers with highly portable, affordable and effective solutions, all while focusing on the dangers of distracted driving.

Brooklyn, NY, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Virtual Driver Interactive (“VDI”), a California based provider of innovative driver training simulation solutions.

VDI has over 2,000 installations across all 50 states. Their core market includes school districts, large fleets, organizations in state public safety, non-profits and insurance companies across the US. Current customers include the U.S. Postal Service, ConEd, Minnesota Dept. of Transportation, AAA, Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Nationwide and Allstate.

VDI's product portfolio also includes Driving Essentials XE , an at home teen driver program using the Xbox and Playstation platforms that provides teens with a tool to gain real-world experience in the safety of their own home.

“VDI is a market leader with best-in-class driver training products, with over $2 million in annual revenue,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “VDI has built a successful business with innovative technologies, an effective product portfolio and extensive customer base. Those customers include the U.S. Postal Service, numerous universities and school districts along with some of the nation’s largest fleets in transportation, utilities, networking, insurance and public safety sector.

“We will expand and accelerate those achievements by transitioning their technology to next generation solutions including VR, enhancing the training solutions and broadening the product portfolio into other simulation and recreational areas. By integrating our technology and resources, and building on the momentum VDI has established, we can reach our long-term goal of creating immersive training solutions in multiple vertical markets. We are looking forward to working with VDI’s highly skilled team to add to our dynamic AR/VR division,” concluded Govil.