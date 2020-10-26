Apple Rush Expands Distribution Relationship With Southern Eagle Distributing    

"Element C has been expanding so well in the upper Midwest, and we are excited to be adding Southern Eagle Distributing to our Southeastern/Florida distribution plan. Element C has proven to be a winner and the consumer responses have been phenomenal. Rebuys happen on a regular basis and consumers rave about the changes it has made in their lives. We will continue to produce Element C while keeping the quality the highest in the industry. Our proprietary formula and overall bioavailability of the active ingredients in our beverages sets us apart from the competition. We strive to deliver the highest quality beverage with no aftertaste or chalkiness for the discerning consumer palate. Adding Southern Eagle Distributing to our distribution team accelerates our growth and enhances our entire business,” stated Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush.

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU), announces that it has expanded its Florida distribution for its hottest brand and beverages, Element C with 25mg of CBD, with the addition of Southern Eagle Distributing.

Philip Busch, CEO of Southern Eagle Distributing, commented, “Element Brands is a perfect extension to what we are doing with Apple Rush. Element C’s quality is great and our entire team is behind it. I am engaged in the process, speak regularly with Tony, and have committed our resources to the success of the brands of APRU. Alternative new age beverages will see exponential growth in the coming years and we want to be on the forefront as a leader in the category.”

Tony continued, “We are excited to have Philip and his team on board for Element C, and our partners, UMIG distributing in North Dakota have agreed to provide any support needed to Southern Eagle Distributing. We are also in the process of running small batches of Apple Rush in 8-ounce cans with our partners here in Orlando. Watch for continuing announcements of growth in promotion and product development as we continue with our business plan expansion.”

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 47 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com, www.aprubrands.com , and www.mistyk.com with our expanded product portfolio.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2