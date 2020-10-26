The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former investors of Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty”) (NASDAQ: LEXEA, LEXEB) arising from Expedia Group, Inc.’s (“Expedia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EXPE) June 2019 merger and acquisition (the “Merger”) of Liberty.

In June 2019, in connection with the Merger, Expedia issued new shares of Expedia common stock directly to former shareholders of Liberty pursuant to filings with the SEC. Our attorneys are investigating claims that Expedia’s SEC filings failed to disclose material information and negative trends that were already adversely impacting Expedia’s business at the time of the Merger. After the Merger, when the impact of these adverse trends was ultimately disclosed, the price of Expedia plummeted and former Liberty shareholders suffered severe losses as a result.