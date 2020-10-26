 

Hand Cream Market to Garner $655.6 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 14:20  |  75   |   |   

Growing awareness of moisturizing hand after handwash, product innovation, and rise in working women population drive the growth of the global hand cream market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Hand Cream Market by Product Type (Repair Hand Cream, Anti-Aging Hand Cream, Whitening Hand Cream, Overnight Hand Cream and Others), Demographics (Male and Female), Age Group (Baby Boomers, Millennial, Generation X, and Generation Z), and Sales Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Beauty Salon, Pharma & Drug Store, and Online Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027". As per the report, the global hand cream industry was pegged at $336.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $655.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Major determinants of the market

Rise in awareness about moisturizing hands after handwash, product innovation, and rise in working women population drive the growth of the global hand cream market. However, high price of hand cream hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for skincare products with safe & sustainable ingredients and rapid growth of the online retail platform are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7867

COVID-19 scenario:

  • Since the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers across the globe have become aware of moisturizing their hands after hand wash or sanitizing in order to provide moisture and hydration to their hands.
  • However, lack of labors and prolonged lockdown across various countries have created a supply-demand gapand disrupted the supply chain.

The repair hand cream segment held the lion's share

By product type, the repair hand cream segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for around one-fourth of the global hand cream market, owing torise in consumer awareness aboutmaintaining hygiene and increased use of hand creams to treat skin irritation caused by frequent use of hand sanitizers. However, the anti-aging hand cream segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, due togrowing physical appearance consciousness among consumers across the globe.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Invalidates World Athletics Rule Imposing Burden of Proof on ...
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Hospital Outsourcing Market Size Worth $679.2 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Andrew Alliance Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Pipetting Robot, Andrew+
Humic-based Biostimulants Market worth $848 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sai Life Sciences to significantly expand biology capabilities at its integrated R&D campus
Magnetic Sensor Market to Reach $4.22 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Article on RhoVac's Phase I/II study to be published in November
Volkswagen Australia Introduces World's Smallest Car Dealership Letting Australians 'Try On' A New ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease