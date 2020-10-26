Hand Cream Market to Garner $655.6 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Growing awareness of moisturizing hand after handwash, product innovation, and rise in working women population drive the growth of the global hand cream market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Hand Cream Market by Product Type (Repair Hand Cream, Anti-Aging Hand Cream, Whitening Hand Cream, Overnight Hand Cream and Others), Demographics (Male and Female), Age Group (Baby Boomers, Millennial, Generation X, and Generation Z), and Sales Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Beauty Salon, Pharma & Drug Store, and Online Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027". As per the report, the global hand cream industry was pegged at $336.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $655.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027.