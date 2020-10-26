 

Neonode and Japan Aerospace Sign Value-Added Reseller Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 14:22  |  48   |   |   

Japan Aerospace currently engaged in contactless self check-in and self-service bag drop trials with Japan Airlines (JAL) 

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) and Japan Aerospace Corp. have signed a value-added reseller agreement whereby Japan Aerospace will develop contactless self-service kiosks with Neonode's touch sensor modules to customers in Japan. Japan Aerospace has already created contactless self check-in and self-service bag drop terminals for Japan Airlines (JAL). These contactless terminals have been undergoing trials at Tokyo's Haneda airport during October.

"Japan Aerospace has a history of more than 60 years delivering premium, unique services to the Japanese aerospace market. As Japan Aerospace expands its offering of new value-added engineering and technical services, we think they are an excellent partner," said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode. "We are excited to work with the Japan Aerospace team and customers in Japan to offer superior contactless solutions into many new applications."

Hiroshi Kuramae, President & CEO of Japan Aerospace Corp., added, "Our corporate mission is to provide qualified and unique services that enhance safety, comfort and affordability in social infrastructure and Japanese skies. We believe Neonode's unique technology is the right choice for us to enable contactless solutions in response to customer needs."

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
 
Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-and-japan-aerospace-sign-value-added-reseller-agreement,c3225383

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3225383/1326056.pdf

Neonode and Japan Aerospace Sign Value-Added Reseller Agreement



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Invalidates World Athletics Rule Imposing Burden of Proof on ...
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Hospital Outsourcing Market Size Worth $679.2 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Andrew Alliance Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Pipetting Robot, Andrew+
Humic-based Biostimulants Market worth $848 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sai Life Sciences to significantly expand biology capabilities at its integrated R&D campus
Magnetic Sensor Market to Reach $4.22 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Article on RhoVac's Phase I/II study to be published in November
Volkswagen Australia Introduces World's Smallest Car Dealership Letting Australians 'Try On' A New ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease