 

DSS Reports Record $5.4M Net Income, $1.20 per Share, in Third Quarter 2020

Revenue up 59% in Q3 vs. prior year period

Stockholders’ Equity up 496% to $73.3 million

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“This was a truly transformational quarter for DSS with a $1.20 per share in net income from continuing operations and shareholder equity increasing nearly five-fold to $73.3 million,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “We also demonstrated our vision of sharing the economic benefits of our success with our shareholders in the third quarter, after completing the acquisition of Impact BioMedical, by declaring a special share dividend. With multiple multi-million-dollar contract wins, game-changing research and development collaborations and partnerships, and a track record of execution, I believe we are well positioned to accelerate growth in the quarters ahead.”

Business Highlights:

  • Completed acquisition of Impact BioMedical.
  • Strengthened balance sheet with addition of $9.9 million from two separate offerings in July, resulting in cash of $11.6 million as of September 30, 2020.
  • Published results from Impact BioMedical’s in-vitro testing of Equivir and Linebacker against COVID-19, demonstrating success as a treatment, as well as a prophylactic protecting the cells from infection by the virus. Impact BioMedical also demonstrated 10-fold reduction in viral population of COVID-19 in surface disinfectant efficacy testing of its proprietary 3F Biofragrance.
  • Signed global personal protective equipment (PPE) exporter as an early adopter of the Company's new AuthentiGuard as a Service (AGaaS) anti-counterfeiting technology.
  • Launched AGaaS app on The App Store.
  • Premier Packaging subsidiary signed multi-year contract valued at $3.2 million per annum with one of world’s largest photography and image sharing companies; total contract valued at nearly $10 million.
  • Impact BioMedical initiated bioplastics research collaboration with one of the world’s largest platstics manufacturers to develop five new types of advanced microbial-resistant plastics.
  • Began efficacy testing of pan-coronavirus vaccine under new wholly owned subsdidiary, Innate Immune, Inc.
  • Expanded board to eight members and appointed Chan Tung Moe, Group Chief Development Officer of Singapore Exchange-listed Alset International Limited, as a new director.
  • Increased ownership in Sharing Services Global Corp. (OTCQB: SHRG) to 62,457,378 class A common shares, representing 32.2% ownership, as of September 30, 2020.
  • Chan Heng Fai, Chairman of DSS, through Global BioMedical Pte Ltd., converted 4,293 shares of its Series A Preferred Stock of DSS into 662,500 restricted shares of the Common Stock of the Company at an above-market conversion price of $6.48 per share.
  • Board of Directors approved special dividend of two shares of Impact BioMedical for every one share of DSS common stock held on the Record Date of September 7, 2020, contingent on effectiveness of a registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We are beginning to execute on our new business model,” commented Jason Grady, Chief Operating Officer of DSS. “I am very pleased with our progress and confident that shareholders will continue to see improvements in our top and bottom line as we execute on our business strategy.”

