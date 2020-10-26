Brain Armor Appoints Grant Roberts as Chief Strategic and Wellness Officer

Grant Roberts is globally recognized as a “super trainer” through his unique ability to transform celebrity physiques, support world champion athletes, and leaders of industry through his unique methodologies surrounding exercise, nutrition and lifestyle management. Grant’s clients include the gambit of diversity from young Hollywood to onscreen superheroes to arguably the world’s most famous and productive octogenarian and nonagenarian who all use Brain Armor daily.

Brookfield, WI, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT) today announced that their Brain Armor brand of neuro-nutrition supplements has appointed Grant Roberts as Chief Strategic and Wellness Officer.

“I am very excited to join the team at Brain Armor. I have been a proponent of Omega-3s for decades,” said Grant. “Omega-3s played a pivotal role in my own recovery following a life-threatening auto accident early in my career that required years of rehabilitation. Omega-3s are potent anti-inflammatories that also enhance nerve conductance, which was instrumental in enhancing innervation, ultimately relieving my symptoms of paralysis that allowed me to return to my athletic career.

“In 2004, I received a global platform as an Omega-3 expert following my work transforming the physique of actress Hilary Swank for her Academy Award-winning role as a prize fighter in the Oscar winning film ‘Million Dollar Baby’. Omega- 3s played such a remarkable role in Hilary’s physical transformation that she toasted with it in a champagne flute backstage following her Golden Globe win and in a shooter glass on camera during an episode of ‘The Tonight Show’.

“I further promoted the brain boosting benefits of Omega-3s through the creation of my foundation ‘Healthy Student Bodies’ where I commenced a year-long study with students demonstrating the essential role of Omega-3s along with the science of applied exercise to enhance academic achievement and cognition through the process of neurogenesis and plasticity. The results were so remarkable that the students became the subject of a CBC mini documentary ‘Brain Gains’.

“My foundation continued to gain traction globally, sparking a collaboration with Harvard University Neuropsychiatry professor and author John Ratey.

“As a member of the National Speakers Bureau, I routinely speak throughout North America on the topics of fitness, nutrition and lifestyle. This caught the attention of the US Surgeon General and during her seven year tenure, we ended up routinely collaborating on speaking to communities and at medical conferences on the benefits of exercise and supplementing with Omega-3s as a preventative step that enhances holistic wellness.