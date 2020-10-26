DSV, 840 - FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021

This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2021 financial year for DSV Panalpina A/S:

15 March 2021 Annual General Meeting 2021. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 29 January 2021.

27 April 2021 Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2021

29 July 2021 Interim Financial Report, H1 2021

26 October 2021 Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2021

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

DSV Panalpina A/S

