Edgemont Partners Announces H.I.G. Capital Has Signed a Definitive Agreement to Acquire St. Croix Hospice from The Vistria Group

Edgemont’s deal team was led by Eugene Goldenberg , Managing Director, who previously advised St. Croix Hospice on its sale to The Vistria Group in 2017. This marks Edgemont’s second hospice transaction in as many months and the third post-acute transaction since Mr. Goldenberg joined earlier this year to lead its investment banking franchise in post-acute services, distribution and staffing.

Edgemont Partners (“Edgemont”), a premier healthcare investment bank and a leading M&A and capital raising advisor exclusively serving healthcare companies, announced that it acted as financial advisor to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”) in its proposed acquisition of St. Croix Hospice (“St. Croix” or the “Company”) from The Vistria Group. The transaction will be completed through the H.I.G. Advantage Buyout Fund (“Advantage Fund”). The terms of the transaction were not d isclosed.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $40 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused / value-added approach.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix is a leading provider of hospice services across the Midwestern United States. Founded in 2008 and based in Oakdale, Minnesota, the Company delivers both hospice and a broader network of concurrent comfort and support services that are tailored to patients’ and their family’s individual needs and circumstances.

About Edgemont Partners

Now in its 20th year, Edgemont ranks among the most active and best performing independent healthcare M&A and financial advisors in the U.S. We focus solely on providing expert strategic advice and transaction execution to healthcare and life sciences companies, bringing a steadfast commitment to our clients, driven always to prioritize their best interests. Edgemont’s principals have executed 170+ transactions with an aggregate value of $65 billion+.

For more information on Edgemont and how we can best serve you, contact Ben Hughes at +1 (646) 632-3967, or visit our website at www.edgemont.com.

Investment banking services are provided by Edgemont Capital Partners, LP, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

