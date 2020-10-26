NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last couple of decades, the chemical industry has been witnessing significant growth in terms of innovation, in the quest to transform itself into a highly sustainable industry that is in consonance with the environment. Paints & coatings, adhesives, and lubricants are some of the segments in the chemical industry that have witnessed substantial growth during this period. Increased use of additives in these specialty chemical products plays a vital role in their performance and market adoption. Dioctyl fumarate is one of such additive, and is estimated to witness significant growth over the assessment period, based on its continuing requirements in key specialty chemical products.

The global dioctyl fumarate market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Dioctyl Fumarate Market Study

Globally, the chemical manufacturing industry has grown by leaps and bounds, serving the diverse needs of various end-use sectors. Chemical manufacturing is the single-largest application of dioctyl fumarate, which accounts for a substantial value share in its market.

The paints & coatings industry has shown significant growth since the last few decades, particularly with the advent of water-borne and low-VOC coatings. Dioctyl fumarate is used as an additive in the formulation of paints and coatings, and thus, this sector will be a key demand driver for the dioctyl fumarate market over the forecast period.

The application of dioctyl fumarate is increasing steadily in the manufacturing of adhesives, owing to its key properties such as solubility with other solvents and stability with other reactants. Growth of the adhesives market will positively influence dioctyl fumarate market growth.

Dioctyl fumarate has improved oxidative stability with good lubrication properties; hence, has wide ranging applications in lubricant products used across a multitude of industries. There is significant scope for further dioctyl fumarate adoption in lubricant manufacturing, making it a high potential market segment for the future.

Globally, East Asia is one of the dominant regions in the dioctyl fumarate market, especially China , which is the fastest-growth market across the world. Manufacturers in the dioctyl fumarate market in China possess very high export potential, and are actively focused on expanding their overseas markets.

