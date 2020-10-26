 

Polaris Slingshot Partners With Minnesota Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph to Raise Funds for M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 14:59  |  36   |   |   

Polaris Slingshot today announced its partnership with Minnesota Vikings Tight End Kyle Rudolph to auction off his personal, Vikings-inspired custom Slingshot. All proceeds from the sale will benefit M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. The auction is live now and can be accessed HERE.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005171/en/

Polaris Slingshot & Minnesota Vikings' Kyle Rudolph Charity Auction (Photo: Business Wire)

Polaris Slingshot & Minnesota Vikings' Kyle Rudolph Charity Auction (Photo: Business Wire)

A 2018 Slingshot SL in the limited-edition Icon Midnight Purple paint scheme direct from the factory, Rudolph’s personal three-wheel ride resembles the Vikings signature purple and gold, complete with the team’s logo emblazoned on the hood. Custom seats feature a matching gold detail, while Rudolph’s “82” jersey number is stitched into the headrests. The head-turning ride boasts a 173-horsepower GM Ecotec engine, LED accent lights, and is the ultimate portrayal for any Vikings fans.

“I’ve had a ton of fun in my Slingshot over the past several years. The one-of-a-kind, open-air experience really takes any drive to the next level,” said Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings Tight End. “That said, I’m thankful for the opportunity to partner with Polaris and auction off my Slingshot to raise money and awareness for Masonic Children’s Hospital, a team so near and dear to me.”

Since being drafted by the Vikings in 2011, Rudolph has been deeply committed to M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. In 2017, he and his wife created Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone, a state-of-the-art, 2,500-square-foot space for hospitalized patients and families. Staffed by Certified Child Life Specialists and Child Life Associates, Kyle Rudolph's End Zone was designed to help children and teenagers play, relax, engage in healing therapies, and socialize with other kids who know what it’s like to spend time in the hospital.

“As a long-time friend of the company, we’re always exploring opportunities to collaborate with Kyle to give back and make an impact in our community,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot. “He’s a true leader on and off the field, and we were all-in with him when he proposed auctioning off his Vikings-inspired custom Slingshot to raise money for University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.”

Open now, the bidding for Rudolph’s Slingshot will start at $11,100 and can be accessed HERE. The auction will close on Saturday, October 31 at 9 p.m. CT. All proceeds from the sale will go directly to M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

For more information on Polaris Slingshot, visit PolarisSlingshot.com, or follow along on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot, @Slingshot on Twitter and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram. For information on Slingshot rental locations, visit Adventures.Polaris.com.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a wholly-owned brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, driving experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5” drive height and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three-wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand, and follow your owner’s manual. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Vehicle modifications and use of non-authorized accessories may void the vehicle warranty. Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. 2020 Polaris Industries Inc.

Polaris Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
XL Fleet and Pivotal Investment Corporation II to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar on October 26 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Polaris Donates $97,000 to Off-Road Organizations With T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant
14.10.20
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Dominates the 2020 UTV World Championship
06.10.20
Polaris Raises the Bar Again With the New GENERAL XP 1000 Factory Custom Edition
01.10.20
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
30.09.20
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Dominates at the SCORE BAJA 500
30.09.20
The Future of Powersports Is Female: Polaris Launches Inaugural Empowersports Women's Riding Council
29.09.20
Polaris Announces Partnership with Zero Motorcycles to Co-Develop Electric Vehicles as a Cornerstone of rEV’d up—Polaris’ New Electrification Strategy
28.09.20
Indian Motorcycle Encourages Riders to Hand Down the Love of Riding With the eFTR Jr – An Electric Mini Replica of the Championship-Winning FTR750 Flat Tracker

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.07.20
2
Polaris Introduces Industry-Leading Service Program to Make Powersports Ownership Easier, More Conve