Allgeier SE: Allgeier records earnings growth of 54 percent in the first nine months of 2020 (adjusted EBITDA)

Munich, October 26, 2020 - In the first nine months of 2020, Allgeier SE's (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) business is largely resilient to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, with stable revenue development at the previous year's level. Due to intensive cost management and the scheduled reduction of business with lower margins, EBITDA achieved was above the original target for the first nine months of the current fiscal year. Net income, especially in the second quarter, was in part positively influenced by temporary cost control measures in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business development in the first nine months of 2020

According to preliminary figures, revenues for Allgeier Group as a whole (continuing and discontinued operations) amounted to EUR 585.4 million in the first nine months of 2020 (January 01, 2020 - September 30, 2020) (previous year: EUR 584.2 million). Consolidated gross profit (defined as total operating performance less cost of sales and personnel expenses directly attributable to sales) increased by 7 percent to EUR 181.3 million (previous year: EUR 168.9 million), corresponding to a gross margin of 30.9 percent (previous year: 28.9 percent).

Adjusted Group EBITDA for the period (EBITDA before effects that are operationally qualified as extraordinary or out of period) increased by 53 percent to EUR 78.3 million (previous year: EUR 51.0 million). Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased by 51 percent to EUR 67.5 million (previous year: EUR 44.6 million). Consolidated EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) increased by 85 percent to EUR 40.5 million (previous year: EUR 21.9 million).