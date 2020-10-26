 

Gillette Global Survey Reveals Men Are More Focused on Sustainability as Result of COVID-19

Gillette (NYSE: PG) today released new data revealing that most men globally (59%) are more supportive of sustainability efforts as a result of COVID-19. The Company also announced its 2030 Sustainability action plan.

New data from Gillette reveals that this unprecedented time has deepened men's focus on preserving the planet more than ever. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Gillette’s mission is to provide men with the best possible grooming products in a way that also protects the future of the world around us,” said Alessandra Dolfini, Global Senior Vice President, Gillette. “The new data reveals that this unprecedented time has deepened men’s commitment to preserving the planet for the next generation – and through Gillette’s ongoing sustainability journey, we hope to make a positive difference today, tomorrow and long into the future.”

The global survey, conducted in 11 countries, revealed that more than half (54%) of men aged 18-50 care about sustainability now more than ever – and long-term considerations are the leading drivers: Most consider sustainability to be more important to future generations (66%) rather than people today (34%), their own personal future (64%) rather than their life right now (36%), and the global economy (69%) rather than their communities’ businesses (31%). Men prioritize advancing environmental issues with more visible outcomes, including access to clean water, ocean conservation, recycling, and wildlife protection; over less tangible challenges, such as reducing carbon footprints and supply chain efficiency. In addition, more than half of men (58%) say plastic waste in the environment is a very important issue to them.

Additionally, the survey revealed that 95% of men have made at least one sustainable lifestyle change in the past five years, including adopting reusable bags, recycling and composting regularly, and reusing products. Since the start of COVID-19, men have focused most on reducing food waste. The survey showed that men are most likely to take sustainable actions because it feels like they are doing the right thing (50%), followed by a need to set a good example for others (41%).

