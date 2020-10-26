 

ThomasLloyd expands management team in Zurich in the area of business development and sales support

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
26.10.2020, 15:20  |  36   |   |   
Zurich (ots) - The global Impact Asset Manager ThomasLloyd is strengthening its
management team in Zurich with Manuela M. Froehlich. As Managing Director, Head
of Business Development and Sales Support EMEA, the seasoned and accomplished
professional will further develop both the sales activities of the group and its
recently launched digital investment platform for sustainable assets and she
will design the platform with a view to meeting current client needs. She is
ideally qualified to do so, having held similarly challenging positions, most
recently as Global Head of Business Development for the LRI Group, an investment
services company based in Luxembourg that structures and manages alternative
investment strategies for asset managers and investors. Prior to that, she
worked for the Aquila Group, a pan-european alternative investment manager in
the area of real assets.

Manuela M. Froehlich is also a co-founder of Fondsfrauen
(https://fondsfrauen.de/) , the largest German-speaking career network for women
in the fund and finance industry. Therefore, she is well connected and
established in the European financial sector. "It is a very exciting time to
join a leading independent asset manager and impact investor, that is a pioneer
in sustainable infrastructure and climate financing in Emerging Markets. Its
unique investment solutions are tailored to a wide range of private and
institutional investors and deliver a meaningful impact. ThomasLloyd's ambitious
plans are very motivating and I am delighted about the opportunity to contribute
to this success story with all my expertise, experience and lots of passion!","
said Manuela Froehlich.

"She enhances and completes our management team in several respects: On one
hand, Ms. Froehlich is an experienced leader with a talent for action, who has
already proven herself several times with her expertise and client contacts. On
the other hand, she is well-versed with the needs of our core clients which
includes financial intermediaries, private banks, asset managers and family
offices, as well as institutional investors and public institutions. Surely, she
will contribute into our major leap in building new business relationships,"
commented T.U. Michael Sieg, Group CEO of ThomasLloyd on the new addition. "She
will build and lead a key team in Zurich that is expected to grow into a total
of 25 professionals in the coming months," he added.

About ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the
necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on
the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the
infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services
comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors.
In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing
solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as
well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage,
investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now
one of the world's leading impact investors and providers of climate financing.
Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North
America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 4.1
billion USD for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors.

Further information can be found at: http://www.thomas-lloyd.com

For further information, contact:

ThomasLloyd Group
Press/Communication
Phone +49 (0)89 599 890 313
Fax +49 (0)89 599 890 323
mailto:public.relations@thomas-lloyd.com
http://www.thomas-lloyd.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/103578/4744804
OTS: ThomasLloyd Global Asset Management GmbH


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Persistent Systems meldet Rekordumsätze von 136,09 Millionen US-Dollar mit einem Wachstum von ...
Stuttgarter Nachrichten: Kommentar zur Tarifeinigung im Öffentlichen Dienst
Immer weniger Deutsche ziehen in die Vereinigten Staaten
Gestiegene Nachfrage nach E-Commerce durch COVID-19: Rokt schließt Serie D-Investitionsrunde im Wert von 80 Mio. USD ab
Hier finden Arbeitnehmer die besten Karrierechancen
Effizienz-Vergleich: batterieelektrische Antriebe und strombasierte Kraftstoffe auf einer Höhe (FOTO)
Schiefer smart: Wo die Wand das Licht macht / Wie Bauherren bei einer durchdachten Fassaden-Sanierung dauerhaft ...
Medienmäzen Google - Wie der Datenkonzern den Journalismus umgarnt / Neue Studie des Deutschen ...
Studie "Digitale Versicherung 2020": Versicherungskunden wünschen sich "Low Touch" auch über die Corona-Krise hinaus ...
Vielzahl von einzelnen Anwendungen ohne gemeinsame Infrastruktur verhindern erfolgreiches digitales ...
Titel
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Hersteller pochen im Streit um neues Raketenabwehrsystem auf Entscheidung
ZEW-Chef: TUI ist nicht systemrelevant
Das ändert sich 2021 an der privaten Krankenversicherung (FOTO)
Rechtsanwalt Ben Crump: Bayer will sowohl vom Verkauf eines Unkrautvernichtungsmittels, das mit dem Non-Hodgkin-Lymphom in ...
Wagnis "Wasserstoff wagen!" (FOTO)
Die nächste Abenteurer-Generation: SKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT feiert Bestellstart
Elektrifizierungs-Offensive: Ford bietet die Mondeo-Baureihe ab sofort nur noch mit Vollhybrid- und Dieselantrieb an (FOTO)
Im Diesel-Abgasskandal von VW ist noch nichts verjährt / Landgericht Trier stellt Verurteilung nach § 852 BGB in Aussicht / Dr. Stoll & Sauer: Klagen weiter möglich
Titel
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Hersteller pochen im Streit um neues Raketenabwehrsystem auf Entscheidung
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:55 Uhr
Größte Apotheken-Community bricht in neue Gefilde auf / AMIRA-Welt launcht neue Plattform
15:54 Uhr
Maulkorb für den Industrie- und Handelskammertag (DIHK)
15:54 Uhr
Angriff auf Gebäude von Robert Koch-Institut - Fall für Staatsschutz
15:53 Uhr
Ölpreise fallen - WTI-Rohöl unter 39 USD
15:52 Uhr
Mid-Stabilisation Period Notice
15:51 Uhr
Original-Research: Valneva SE (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Kaufen
15:50 Uhr
DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces a Financial Update
15:48 Uhr
Cancellation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 16 November 2020
15:47 Uhr
Kretschmer: Land hat "andere Sorgen" als CDU-Vorstandswahl
15:42 Uhr
Vulcan Minerals Inc. Grabs 8.5 grams per tonne Gold in Newfoundland