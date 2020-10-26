ThomasLloyd expands management team in Zurich in the area of business development and sales support
Zurich (ots) - The global Impact Asset Manager ThomasLloyd is strengthening its
management team in Zurich with Manuela M. Froehlich. As Managing Director, Head
of Business Development and Sales Support EMEA, the seasoned and accomplished
professional will further develop both the sales activities of the group and its
recently launched digital investment platform for sustainable assets and she
will design the platform with a view to meeting current client needs. She is
ideally qualified to do so, having held similarly challenging positions, most
recently as Global Head of Business Development for the LRI Group, an investment
services company based in Luxembourg that structures and manages alternative
investment strategies for asset managers and investors. Prior to that, she
worked for the Aquila Group, a pan-european alternative investment manager in
the area of real assets.
Manuela M. Froehlich is also a co-founder of Fondsfrauen
(https://fondsfrauen.de/) , the largest German-speaking career network for women
in the fund and finance industry. Therefore, she is well connected and
established in the European financial sector. "It is a very exciting time to
join a leading independent asset manager and impact investor, that is a pioneer
in sustainable infrastructure and climate financing in Emerging Markets. Its
unique investment solutions are tailored to a wide range of private and
institutional investors and deliver a meaningful impact. ThomasLloyd's ambitious
plans are very motivating and I am delighted about the opportunity to contribute
to this success story with all my expertise, experience and lots of passion!","
said Manuela Froehlich.
"She enhances and completes our management team in several respects: On one
hand, Ms. Froehlich is an experienced leader with a talent for action, who has
already proven herself several times with her expertise and client contacts. On
the other hand, she is well-versed with the needs of our core clients which
includes financial intermediaries, private banks, asset managers and family
offices, as well as institutional investors and public institutions. Surely, she
will contribute into our major leap in building new business relationships,"
commented T.U. Michael Sieg, Group CEO of ThomasLloyd on the new addition. "She
will build and lead a key team in Zurich that is expected to grow into a total
of 25 professionals in the coming months," he added.
About ThomasLloyd Group
ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the
necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on
the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the
infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services
comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors.
In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing
solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as
well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage,
investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now
one of the world's leading impact investors and providers of climate financing.
Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North
America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 4.1
billion USD for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors.
Further information can be found at: http://www.thomas-lloyd.com
For further information, contact:
ThomasLloyd Group
Press/Communication
Phone +49 (0)89 599 890 313
Fax +49 (0)89 599 890 323
mailto:public.relations@thomas-lloyd.com
http://www.thomas-lloyd.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/103578/4744804
OTS: ThomasLloyd Global Asset Management GmbH
