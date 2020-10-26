ThomasLloyd expands management team in Zurich in the area of business development and sales support

Zurich (ots) - The global Impact Asset Manager ThomasLloyd is strengthening its

management team in Zurich with Manuela M. Froehlich. As Managing Director, Head

of Business Development and Sales Support EMEA, the seasoned and accomplished

professional will further develop both the sales activities of the group and its

recently launched digital investment platform for sustainable assets and she

will design the platform with a view to meeting current client needs. She is

ideally qualified to do so, having held similarly challenging positions, most

recently as Global Head of Business Development for the LRI Group, an investment

services company based in Luxembourg that structures and manages alternative

investment strategies for asset managers and investors. Prior to that, she

worked for the Aquila Group, a pan-european alternative investment manager in

the area of real assets.



Manuela M. Froehlich is also a co-founder of Fondsfrauen

(https://fondsfrauen.de/) , the largest German-speaking career network for women

in the fund and finance industry. Therefore, she is well connected and

established in the European financial sector. "It is a very exciting time to

join a leading independent asset manager and impact investor, that is a pioneer

in sustainable infrastructure and climate financing in Emerging Markets. Its

unique investment solutions are tailored to a wide range of private and

institutional investors and deliver a meaningful impact. ThomasLloyd's ambitious

plans are very motivating and I am delighted about the opportunity to contribute

to this success story with all my expertise, experience and lots of passion!","

said Manuela Froehlich.







hand, Ms. Froehlich is an experienced leader with a talent for action, who has

already proven herself several times with her expertise and client contacts. On

the other hand, she is well-versed with the needs of our core clients which

includes financial intermediaries, private banks, asset managers and family

offices, as well as institutional investors and public institutions. Surely, she

will contribute into our major leap in building new business relationships,"

commented T.U. Michael Sieg, Group CEO of ThomasLloyd on the new addition. "She

will build and lead a key team in Zurich that is expected to grow into a total

of 25 professionals in the coming months," he added.



About ThomasLloyd Group



ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the

necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on

the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the

infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services

comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors.

In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing

solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as

well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage,

investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now

one of the world's leading impact investors and providers of climate financing.

Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North

America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 4.1

billion USD for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors.



Further information can be found at: http://www.thomas-lloyd.com



