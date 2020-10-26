 

Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Update in relation to upcoming EGM 29 October 2020

Oslo, 26 October 2020: This is an update to shareholders in relation to the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting in Adevinta ASA (the “Company”) on 29 October 2020.

The meeting will be held in Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS’ offices in Tjuvholmen allé 16, 0252 Oslo, Norway at 11:00 CET (local time).

The Company emphasises that due to the COVID-19 situation, we urge shareholders to vote by the use of proxy forms prior to the meeting and not physically attend. The Extraordinary General Meeting can be followed live from the Company's website www.adevinta.com to enable shareholders to monitor the meeting. Further, shareholders are able to ask questions through the online platform. However, in order for the meeting to be conducted swiftly and efficiently shareholders are recommended to submit any questions by email to jeremy.briscombe@adevinta.com in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Please note that due to COVID-19 recommendations and rules, the Company may be prevented from arranging the meeting as a physical meeting. The shareholders should note that additional information on proceedings of the meeting may be given on short notice and announced on the Company's website and through a stock exchange announcement.

For further information on the Extraordinary General Meeting we refer to the announcement on 7 October 2020 in the link below:

https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/515060 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


