 

Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc    
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69    
Net Asset Value    
The Company announces:    
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 23 October 2020 £37.48m  
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 23 October 2020 £37.48m  
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 54,303,438  
     
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 23 October 2020 was:    
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * 69.02p  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * 68.37p  
     
Ordinary share price  56.50p  
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (18.14%)  
     
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 23/10/2020  

