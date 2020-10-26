 

Cancellation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 16 November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 15:48  |  47   |   |   

The Board of AB Linas Agro Group (hereinafter - the Company) decided to cancel the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Company scheduled for November 16, 2020 because of the absence of the annual information of the Company.

The Company plans to provide information on the next scheduled date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on November 30, 2020 by the end of the day.


Please contact for further information:


Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


Linas Agro Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Annual General Meeting is convened on November 16, 2020
08.10.20
Updated AB Linas Agro Group Investors Calendar for Q4 of 2020
05.10.20
Dotnuva Baltic will invest EUR 1.3 million to expand its seed storage capacity by 89%
02.10.20
AB Linas Agro Group seeks to acquire a group of companies KG Group