Mid-Stabilisation Period Notice
SWEDBANK AB
- Stabilisation Notice
- Swedbank AB
- 26 October 2020
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO, OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, JERSEY OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY
OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.
CAN BE DISTRIBUTED ONLY TO QIBs IN THE US AND IN CANADA TO ACCREDITED INVESTORS WHO ARE ALSO PERMITTED CLIENTS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, ALBERTA, ONTARIO AND QUEBEC ONLY.
AB Ignitis grupė
Mid-Stabilisation Period Notice
Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 6 October 2020, Swedbank AB (contact: Jonas Kvedaravičius, telephone: +370 68695203) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2.(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.
|Issuer:
|AB Ignitis grupė
|Securities:
|
GDRs: 13,680,611
Ordinary Shares: 6,319,389
|Offering Size:
|EUR 450m
|Offer Price:
|EUR 22.50 per Ordinary Share and per GDR
|Market:
|Nasdaq Vilnius
|Ticker:
|IGN1L LH
|Stabilisation manager:
|Swedbank AB
For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out, the price range was as follows:
|Execution Date
|Lowest Price
|Highest Price
|Price Currency
|Stabilisation Trading Venue
|7 October 2020
|21.60
|22.50
|EUR
|
Nasdaq Vilnius
|8 October 2020
|22.10
|22.32
|EUR
|
Nasdaq Vilnius
|9 October 2020
|22.08
|22.10
|EUR
|
Nasdaq Vilnius
|12 October 2020
|22.06
|22.10
|EUR
|
Nasdaq Vilnius
|
13 October
2020
|21.96
|22.00
|EUR
|
Nasdaq Vilnius
0 Kommentare