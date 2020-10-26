 

Mid-Stabilisation Period Notice

SWEDBANK AB

  • Stabilisation Notice
  • Swedbank AB
  • 26 October 2020 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO, OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, JERSEY OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.
CAN BE DISTRIBUTED ONLY TO QIBs IN THE US AND IN CANADA TO ACCREDITED INVESTORS WHO ARE ALSO PERMITTED CLIENTS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, ALBERTA, ONTARIO AND QUEBEC ONLY.

AB Ignitis grupė

Mid-Stabilisation Period Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 6 October 2020, Swedbank AB (contact: Jonas Kvedaravičius, telephone: +370 68695203) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2.(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Issuer: AB Ignitis grupė
Securities: GDRs: 13,680,611
Ordinary Shares: 6,319,389
Offering Size: EUR 450m
Offer Price: EUR 22.50 per Ordinary Share and per GDR
Market: Nasdaq Vilnius
Ticker: IGN1L LH
Stabilisation manager: Swedbank AB  

For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out, the price range was as follows:

Execution Date Lowest Price Highest Price Price Currency Stabilisation Trading Venue
7 October 2020 21.60 22.50 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius
 
8 October 2020 22.10 22.32 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius
 
9 October 2020 22.08 22.10 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius
 
12 October 2020 22.06 22.10 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius
 
13 October
2020 		21.96 22.00 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius
