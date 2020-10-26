Disposal of stake in Calastone Limited

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc is pleased to announce that terms have been agreed for the disposal of its stake in Calastone Ltd, the largest global funds network, connecting the world’s leading financial organisations. The completion of the sale is conditional upon regulatory approval.

The Company first invested in Calastone at seed stage in 2008 backing the business through its early stages of growth through multiple rounds of funding. The exit represents an 18x return on Octopus Ventures’ initial investment, and a 9x return on the total investment, representing an IRR of over 30%. Titan’s stake in Calastone has been held through Zenith Holding Company Ltd since 2013.

The success of this investment in Calastone Ltd demonstrates the important role that VCTs play in helping to build great businesses that leverage technology to make a difference to end consumers in the products and services they provide.

