On March 19, 2019, the Company announced it was unable to file its annual report for fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 on time, due to “the significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018.” Amyris also disclosed that it was “in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting.”

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation of potential claims against the board of directors of Amyris, Inc. (“Amyris” or the “Company) (NASDAQ: AMRS ) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

On this news, Amyris’s share price fell $0.78, or nearly 20% to close at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

