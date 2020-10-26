 

Zuora Welcomes its First Chief Diversity Officer

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that Valerie Jackson will join as the company’s first Chief Diversity Officer, effective November 9, 2020. Jackson will lead Zuora’s diversity and inclusion strategy and initiatives across its global workforce. As the newest member of the executive team, she will report directly to co-founder and CEO Tien Tzuo.

Valerie Jackson, Chief Diversity Officer, Zuora (Photo: Business Wire)

“We believe the Subscription Economy should be a more inclusive economy, and that subscription services have the power to enable more equitable access for all,” said Tzuo. “I'm excited to welcome Valerie's leadership to champion the cause of diversity, inclusion and equity at Zuora and within the communities we serve.”

Since its founding, Zuora has worked to build an inclusive and empowering company culture. Zuora employees are referred to as “ZEOs,” with each and every employee encouraged to be the “ZEO” of their career, to grow through their work, to be supported as they follow their passions, and to have the freedom to express their truest authentic selves at work. Zuora is also committed to increasing diverse representation at every level and within every department.

“I am thrilled to join Zuora and build upon its long standing commitment to innovation, diversity, and inclusion,” said Jackson. “I look forward to helping Zuora leverage the power of its inclusive culture to drive business and to build a better world for employees, customers, and industries and maximize value for all.”

Jackson has built and led inclusion and talent initiatives in global companies for nearly 15 years in the technology and legal industries. She was most recently the Senior Director of Global Inclusion and Diversity at Procore Technologies and got her start leading D&I initiatives at Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP in 2007, recruited by former Georgia state representative and candidate for governor Stacey Abrams. Earlier in her career, Jackson practiced corporate finance law and served as an international policy advisor and negotiator for the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. She earned her undergraduate degree in Government/International Relations with honors from Harvard University and her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

2020 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

