Vishay Intertechnology High Current Inductor Delivers Improved Saturation and Temperature Stability

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new high current inductor that provides 50% lower DCR than typical power inductors for improved efficiency in high frequency DC/DC converters. Using materials and construction similar to the IHLP, the Vishay Dale IHVR-4024KE-51 also boasts excellent saturation and temperature stability. Available in the compact 10 mm by 6 mm by 10 mm 4024 case size, the device enables high current density, while its vertical-mount design saves on board space.

Featuring high temperature operation to +155 °C, the inductor released today is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 5 MHz and provides excellent attenuation of noise in high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. Applications for the IHVR-4024KE-51 will include servers and desktop PCs; high current POL converters; multi-phase, high current power supplies; battery-powered devices; distributed power systems; and FPGAs.

Packaged in a 100% lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the RoHS-compliant inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and handles high transient current spikes without saturation.

Device Specification Table:

Part number IHVR-4024KE-51 Case size 4024 Inductance @ 100 kHz (μH) 0.12 DCR @ 25 °C (mΩ) 0.24 Saturation current typ. (A) 91¹; 130² SRF typ. (MHz) 112

¹ DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 20%

² DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 30%

Samples and production quantities of the IHVR-4024KE-51 are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34558 (IHVR-4024KE-51)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157716572747348

