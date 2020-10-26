 

Vishay Intertechnology High Current Inductor Delivers Improved Saturation and Temperature Stability

Vertical-Mount IHVR-4024KE-51 Device in Compact 4024 Case Size Offers 50% Lower DCR Than Typical Power Inductors While Saving Board Space

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new high current inductor that provides 50% lower DCR than typical power inductors for improved efficiency in high frequency DC/DC converters. Using materials and construction similar to the IHLP, the Vishay Dale IHVR-4024KE-51 also boasts excellent saturation and temperature stability. Available in the compact 10 mm by 6 mm by 10 mm 4024 case size, the device enables high current density, while its vertical-mount design saves on board space.

Featuring high temperature operation to +155 °C, the inductor released today is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 5 MHz and provides excellent attenuation of noise in high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. Applications for the IHVR-4024KE-51 will include servers and desktop PCs; high current POL converters; multi-phase, high current power supplies; battery-powered devices; distributed power systems; and FPGAs.

Packaged in a 100% lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the RoHS-compliant inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and handles high transient current spikes without saturation.

Device Specification Table:

Part number IHVR-4024KE-51
Case size 4024
Inductance @ 100 kHz (μH) 0.12
DCR @ 25 °C (mΩ) 0.24
Saturation current typ. (A) 91¹; 130²
SRF typ. (MHz) 112

¹ DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 20%
² DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 30%

Samples and production quantities of the IHVR-4024KE-51 are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34558 (IHVR-4024KE-51)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157716572747348

