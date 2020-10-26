 

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Component, Organization Size, Application (Clinical Trials, Learning, and Research), Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, and Corporate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2020 to USD 11.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment, social distancing practices resulting in increased adoption of eLearning, and the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the increased need to test cognition at home are expected to drive the adoption of the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market.

Businesses providing cognitive assessment and training solutions and services are expected to witness a minor decline in their growth for a short span of time. However, the adoption of work from home initiatives, eLearning, and eHealth are expected to drive increased adoption of cognitive assessment and training solutions, and the market would witness a negligible decline in 2020, followed by positive growth. Tracking cognitive abilities is becoming an important activity, as a number of neurologic effects have been observed in people suffering from COVID-19.

The data management solutions segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by solutions has been segmented into assessment, Data management, data analysis and reporting, cognitive training, and others (rater training, concussion management, and screening solutions). The data management segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Accurate data can deliver high quality of clinical services, such as collected data of patients could be used for optimizing trial results and resolving data queries during clinical treatments.

