Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards Signing Business Combination Agreement

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA, ANDAW, and ANDAU) (“Andina”) and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited (“EMMAC”) jointly provided an update regarding their continued progress towards signing a business combination agreement, pursuant to which EMMAC is anticipated to become a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ Stock Market with EMMAC’s shareholders receiving equity in the combined public company in exchange for their equity in EMMAC. As consideration for the transaction, it is anticipated that the current EMMAC shareholders would collectively own a majority of the equity of the combined public company.

Andina and EMMAC previously announced that they had signed a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) relating to a business combination on July 22, 2020. The Companies anticipate being able to announce progress towards the execution of a business combination agreement in the near term. In the interim, EMMAC continues to receive support from its shareholders, among them leading institutional investors, allowing it to continue its investment in its business and maintain its growth trajectory.

Completion of the business combination is subject to, among other matters, the completion of due diligence, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement for the business combination, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein and approval of the transaction by Andina stockholders. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all. Any transaction would be subject to the approval of the board of directors and shareholders of each of Andina and EMMAC, as well as other customary conditions.

Luke Weil, Executive Chairman of Andina, and Julio A. Torres, CEO of Andina, said, “We remain confident that EMMAC is an attractive investment opportunity and would be a tremendous merger partner for Andina. We therefore look forward to providing additional information regarding the status of the proposed transaction soon. EMMAC continues to invest in its business to cement its position in Europe, and the recent operational progress of EMMAC gives us great confidence that it can deliver significant value for shareholders in 2021.”