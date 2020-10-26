Abcam Announces Closing of Offering

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcam plc (AIM: ABC) ("Abcam"), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, announces today the closing of its offering of an aggregate of 10,287,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 10,287,000 ordinary shares at a price of $17.50 per ADS, including an aggregate of 1,341,782 American Depositary Shares representing 1,341,782 ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs, for aggregate proceeds of approximately $180.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS offered represents one ordinary share of Abcam. The ADSs were offered in a registered public offering in the United States (the “Offering”).

The ADSs began trading on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "ABCM" on October 22, 2020. Abcam’s ordinary shares are admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “ABC.”

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities acted as the lead book-running managers for the Offering. SVB Leerink acted as a book-running manager, and Lazard and William Blair acted as co-managers.

Application has been made for the 10,287,000 ordinary shares of Abcam underlying the ADSs to be issued in the Offering to be admitted to trading on AIM, and it is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the ordinary shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on October 27, 2020.

Following the closing of the Offering, the issued share capital of Abcam is 226,551,853 ordinary shares, and this figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, Abcam under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules published by the Financial Conduct Authority.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 21, 2020. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained from the offices of Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.