 

Vaxil Enters Into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement With U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (“USAMRIID”)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 16:57  |  59   |   |   

USAMRIID researchers to test Vaxil’s CorVax (signal peptides) that may lead to a successful COVID-19 vaccine

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION BY US NEWSWIRE OR IN UNITED STATES

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that on October 26, 2020, it has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with USAMRIID under which USAMRIID will test CorVax for its ability to specifically prevent COVID-19 in mice.

Vaxil recently reported that its CorVax successfully generated an immune response in the experiment carried out at the Allergy and Clinical Immunology Unit at the Medical Research, Infrastructure, and Health Services Fund of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel by Dr. David Hagin. As a result, the Company is progressing to the next study to test whether this immune response is specific enough to COVID-19 to provide protection against the virus in a mouse model.

As scientists and companies race to find vaccines to prevent COVID-19 infection, some platforms are focused on mRNA, others on viral vectors, viruses and various subunits. Vaxil is, to the best of the Company’s knowledge, the only company working with signal peptides, which offer unique advantages of efficacy in stimulating a broad immune response while achieving a suitable safety profile. Vaxil’s signal peptide platform has proven safety in a phase 1/2a study in oncology.

“The initial immunogenicity data sound intriguing,” said Dr. Joseph W. Golden, a principal investigator in USAMRIID’s virology division. “We look forward to evaluating this vaccine formulation for its potential to protect against SARS-CoV-2 in our mouse models.”

The work to be performed by USAMRIID will be financed out of the Company’s existing working capital, according to David Goren, Vaxil’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The team hopes to secure additional funding for future studies.

“We are pleased to have USAMRIID assess our potential COVID-19 vaccine,” said Goren. “The work in the US will support and strengthen the experiments we have already done in Israel in our in-vivo study. Together, the combined research will help the Company plan and execute more efficient pre-clinical and clinical programs.”

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has completed developing or will be successful in developing a COVID-19 (or SARS-CoV-2) vaccine at this time.

Seite 1 von 3
Vaxil Bio Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Vaxil Initiates Pre-Clinical Study in New Oncology Target

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:18 Uhr
8
Neue Rakete?