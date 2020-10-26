 

KVH Industries to Host Third Quarter Conference Call on October 29, 2020

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), will announce its financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. In conjunction with the release, the company will conduct its investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Mr. Martin Kits van Heyningen, chief executive officer, Mr. Donald Reilly, chief financial officer, and Mr. Brent Bruun, chief operating officer.

A live broadcast of the call will be available online at investors.kvh.com. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the website for at least two weeks. To listen to the replay, visit investors.kvh.com starting three hours following the conclusion of the call. Investors who wish to submit questions during or following the call may do so to IR@kvh.com.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. The market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

Contact: Jill Connors
  Sr. Manager, Media & Industry Analyst Relations
  KVH Industries, Inc.
  401-851-3824
  jconnors@kvh.com

 



 

 


