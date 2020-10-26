KVH Industries to Host Third Quarter Conference Call on October 29, 2020

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), will announce its financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. In conjunction with the release, the company will conduct its investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Mr. Martin Kits van Heyningen, chief executive officer, Mr. Donald Reilly, chief financial officer, and Mr. Brent Bruun, chief operating officer.



A live broadcast of the call will be available online at investors.kvh.com. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the website for at least two weeks. To listen to the replay, visit investors.kvh.com starting three hours following the conclusion of the call. Investors who wish to submit questions during or following the call may do so to IR@kvh.com.