 

FORTUNE and Refinitiv encourage unprecedented corporate diversity disclosure and accountability through new Measure Up partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 17:01  |  55   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE and Refinitiv announced on Monday a new partnership that aims to make corporate diversity disclosure the new standard of doing business. At the 2020 FORTUNE CEO Initiative meeting, FORTUNE senior editor Ellen McGirt and Refinitiv CEO David Craig discussed FORTUNE's Measure Up Initiative, powered by Refinitiv's environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) data. Measure Up will help business leaders across industries tackle one of the biggest barriers to a just and equitable society: the continued lack of racial and ethnic diversity in corporate workplaces. FORTUNE and Refinitiv will begin this work by establishing diversity disclosure and accountability as a critical metric for stakeholder-driven businesses, and will disclose their own diversity and inclusion (D&I) data as well.

Companies frequently make commitments about diversity and inclusion, and about rethinking who rises and who leads in their workplaces. But very few companies report metrics on how well they're executing on these commitments. The corporate world desperately needs public disclosure of such measurements, which will help companies set benchmarks, encourage high-performing companies to reach higher, and prompt companies lagging in these areas to step up. 

FORTUNE and Refinitiv will support this call-to-action by providing executives with data-driven insights and in-depth conversations on key topics such as inclusive leadership, corporate anti-racism, and the racial wealth gap. Measure Up will help corporate senior leaders set transparent goals around inclusion, share tactics and strategies, and work collectively to deliver measurable returns to a broader set of stakeholders. 

To further reinforce workplace inclusion as the new business standard, FORTUNE will launch a new D&I filter that will allow companies on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 List to be sorted and ranked using company's self-reported data, provided by Refinitiv. FORTUNE will also use this data to identify the 2021 Most Progressive Companies in Racial Inclusion. 

Of this partnership, and addition of D&I data to the FORTUNE 500, FORTUNE CEO Alan Murray says, "What gets measured gets managed. Until companies commit to measuring and disclosing their diversity data, it will be hard to make progress. FORTUNE is proud to partner with Refinitiv on this important initiative to hold companies to a higher standard, and to make business better."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Invalidates World Athletics Rule Imposing Burden of Proof on ...
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Hospital Outsourcing Market Size Worth $679.2 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Andrew Alliance Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Pipetting Robot, Andrew+
CTA approval of BioInvent's BI-1808, a first-in-class anti-TNFR2 antibody, sets stage for Phase ...
Humic-based Biostimulants Market worth $848 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Magnetic Sensor Market to Reach $4.22 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Sai Life Sciences to significantly expand biology capabilities at its integrated R&D campus
Volkswagen Australia Introduces World's Smallest Car Dealership Letting Australians 'Try On' A New ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease