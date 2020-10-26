 

Humana’s Medicare Advantage Network Expands in Grand Junction and Fruita with Addition of Primary Care Partners

26.10.2020   

Primary Care Partners and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, have signed a Medicare network agreement.

Humana Medicare Advantage PPO members will now have in-network access to all Primary Care Partners providers in Grand Junction and Fruita.

“We are excited about the opportunity to join Humana’s Medicare Advantage network,” said Jack Thompson, CEO, Primary Care Partners. “This access will enable us to continue to provide timely, quality and compassionate care to our patients in the greater Grand Junction area.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to expand access to care for our PPO members to include Primary Care Partners in our network,” said Mark Iorio, Central West Region Medicare President for Humana. “This additional in-network option helps our Humana members achieve their best health.”

The new agreement will take effect on January 1, 2021.

About Primary Care Partners

Primary Care Partners is committed to providing compassionate, cost-effective, high-quality medical care to our patients. We offer a team approach to medical care with four family physician groups, a pediatrics group, a laboratory with imaging services, nutritional services, an after-hours non-urgent care clinic, physical therapy and sports medicine. For a full description of Primary Care Partners services, locations, and provider listings, visit pcpgj.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

