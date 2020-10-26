 

NetApp Brings Optimization and Enterprise Data Services to the Cloud

Global, cloud-led, data-centric software company NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today unveiled a groundbreaking serverless and storageless solution for containers from Spot by NetApp, a new autonomous hybrid cloud volume platform, and cloud-based virtual desktop solutions. NetApp’s new capabilities help simplify and optimize multicloud management for the highest performance at a low cost, offering true portability for data-rich cloud applications and delivering comprehensive workplace solutions across hybrid cloud environments.

“To thrive in the new normal, digital transformation has become a business imperative. To succeed, businesses need to optimize their hybrid multicloud IT architectures,” said NetApp CEO George Kurian. “No matter where customers are on their transformation journey, NetApp can help them build a data fabric to maximize the value of their data, ensure applications are running optimally, and unlock the best of cloud.”

The new features and capabilities that NetApp introduced today include:

  • A groundbreaking serverless and storageless solution for containers, Spot Storage by NetApp combined with Spot Ocean by NetApp makes it easy for organizations to cost-effectively build, deploy, and run microservice-based applications on Kubernetes without having to administer storage and data services. ​
  • A new autonomous cloud volume platform, providing a single experience to manage NetApp hybrid, multi cloud storage and data services. NetApp Cloud Manager offers full visibility and control across on premises, Azure, AWS and GCP storage and delivers an easy, native cloud experience for advanced data services: data sync, data backup, data tiering, file caching and compliance.
  • New fully managed, cloud-based NetApp Virtual Desktop Management Service (VDMS) and a new validated hybrid cloud virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) design. These solutions help organizations scale their infrastructure resources to meet the growing needs of their remote workforce. Resources can be continuously optimized without increasing complexity and while reducing costs by up to 50%.

More information about these solutions can be found here.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

