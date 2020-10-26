 

ProvideGx and Baxter Healthcare Secure the Supply of Critical Shortage Drug for COVID-19 Patients Requiring Ventilation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 17:00  |  62   |   |   

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), through its ProvideGx program, has partnered with Baxter Healthcare to supply pre-filled, single-use IV bags of dexmedetomidine hydrochloride to healthcare providers, helping to stabilize the long-term supply of a medication needed to care for some of the most acute cases of COVID-19.

Dexmedetomidine is a sedative that can be used with initially intubated and mechanically ventilated patients in the intensive care setting as well as with non-intubated patients prior to and/or during surgical procedures. The drug has been on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) drug shortage list since April of 2020, when large numbers of COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals and received mechanical ventilation. According to Premier data, demand for dexmedetomidine during that period increased more than 360 percent when compared to the same period in 2019, and providers typically only received about 62 percent of what they ordered.

“Demand for dexmedetomidine stabilized over the summer after new research was published recommending for a more judicious approach to mechanical ventilation,” said Premier’s President, Michael J. Alkire. “However, severe cases of COVID-19 still require mechanical ventilation, and these cases are on the rise across the country. This is why we continue to see lower than normal fill rates for some sedation drugs and neuromuscular blockers needed for intubation and continue to monitor for any potential future disruptions. The partnership between Premier and Baxter Healthcare will help stabilize the supply of one of these drugs for the benefit of the patients who are counting on ventilation to save their lives.”

“Sourcing dexmedetomidine has been an ongoing challenge for quite some time,” said Thomas Johnson, Assistant Vice-President for Hospital Pharmacy at Avera Health. “Dexmedetomidine is a front-line drug in our intensive care units, especially during this time when we’re dealing with higher numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In addition to simply having a reliable supply, many of our hospitals benefit tremendously by having access to ready-to-use infusion bags.”

Guided by health systems with more than 1,600 hospitals across the nation, Premier’s ProvideGx program creates long-term committed buying contracts that provide participating manufacturers with the surety needed to increase production or move into new markets. Premier’s programs, including ProvideGx, currently provide members access to more than 150 drugs that are or have been recently designated as shortage drugs, with a pipeline of more than 50 additional drugs. The program has also ensured an adequate safety stock of medicines and has successfully protected supply even as demand surged more than 150 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seite 1 von 3
Premier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Electric Vehicle Charging: ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Europe, Welcomes TOTAL as its 9th Member
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Premier Inc. Contracts with HHS on Data-Driven Initiative to Improve U.S. Maternal Health
13.10.20
Premier, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2021 First-Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on November 2, 2020
28.09.20
Three Quarters of ACOs in Premier Inc. Population Health Management Collaborative Achieve Savings for Medicare