 

American Express and Uber Expand Partnership to Introduce New Offerings for Platinum, Gold & Green Card Members

American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Uber today announced an exclusive new offer for U.S. Consumer Platinum, Gold and Green Card Members and an Uber Cash benefit for Gold Card Members to bring their next at-home dining experience right to their doorstep and support the local restaurants in their communities.

American Express and Uber Expand Partnership to Introduce New Offerings for Platinum, Gold & Green Card Members (Photo: Business Wire)

More than 50% of consumers share that they have been ordering take out or food delivery more often than before the start of the pandemic*. That’s why American Express and Uber have once again teamed up to introduce an exclusive offer and benefit for Card Members looking to bring the restaurant experience home:

  • Starting today, U.S. Consumer Platinum, Gold and Green Card Members have access to a complimentary Eats Pass Membership for up to 12 months. Eats Pass is a monthly subscription through Uber Eats that offers unlimited $0 delivery fee and 5% off restaurant orders over $15 and $0 delivery fee on grocery deliveries over $30 in select markets - a value of up to $119 (typically $9.99/month). Card Members must enroll by December 31, 2021.
  • Starting early next year, The American Express Gold Card will provide Card Members with up to $120 annually ($10/month) in Uber Cash which can be used on Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S. This builds on the Card’s existing benefits which include 4X Membership Rewards at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets on up to $25,000 in eligible purchases per calendar year, 3X Membership Rewards points on eligible airfare, and a $120 (up to $10/month) annual dining credit for spend with select merchants.

“Our Card Members crave food experiences and we’re seeing that they’re continuing to seek out food delivery services to create those special experiences at home, while also beginning to explore local dining destinations again,” stated Rachel Stocks, Executive Vice President, Global Premium Products and Benefits at American Express. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Uber to provide value to our Card Members who are looking to get even more out of their Membership”

