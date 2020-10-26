Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.



The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, to discuss the company’s results with the media. The conference call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days.